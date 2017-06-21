Martha E. Shenefield, 79, of Marion

by

Martha E. Shenefield age 79 of Marion, Ohio passed away Monday, June 19, 2017 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

She was born November 9, 1937 in Appomattox, VA., to the late Clarence and Virginia (Harvey) Beale.

On August 11, 1959 she married Clair E. Shenefield, he preceded her in death on November 23, 2009.

Martha was employed at Marion General Hospital and DeWolfe House as a Nurses aid for 17 years.

She is survived by her children, Mike (Debbie) Shenefield of Marion, Raymond (Karen) Taylor of Pickerington, Sue Graber of Marion, Libby Taylor of Delaware and Sharon Utley of Marion, 11 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, her brother, Everett (Joan) Beale of Lynchburg, VA., and her best friend, Nancy Rentschler.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Helen Combs.

Graveside Services will be held Thursday, June 22, 2017 at 10 AM at the Marion Cemetery where family and friends may meet there. The Boyd-Born Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family.