Mary Ann Kamaka Hickman, 81, of Marion

Mary Ann Kamaka Hickman, age 81 of Marion, passed away on Friday June16, 2017 at the Marion General Hospital.

Mary Ann entered into this world on April 24, 1936 to the late William Kamoa and Maryann Kamaka Kukaniko Kuhaulua in Maui, Hawaii.

She belonged to the Epworth Methodist Church in Marion, Ohio. She will truly be missed by her family and friends.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents: William and Maryann Kuhaulua and first husband: Robert E. Hickman; three brothers and three sisters.

She will be missed by her husband of 46 years: Charles Slone; her son: Tim (Brenda) Hickman of Columbus, OH; her sister: Carrie Benton of Maui, Hawaii; grandchildren: Reed and Abby; and great grandson: Caleb.

Friends and Family can come to honor Mary Ann’s life on Wednesday June 21, 2017 starting at 6pm to 8pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held on Thursday June 22, 2017 starting at 11am at the Epworth Methodist Church with Pastor David Hoffman officiating. Burial will follow service at the Marion Cemetery.

