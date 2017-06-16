Mary Kay McDuffie, 53, of Marion

by

Mary Kay McDuffie, age 53, of Marion, Ohio fought valiantly against her battle with congestive heart failure and was called to be with the Lord Sunday June 11, 2017 while at her home surrounded by her family.

Mary was born on December 21, 1963 to the late Homer McDuffie SR and Mary Emma Upton- McDuffie. Mary is one of thirteen children and is preceded in death by both of her parents, her sisters, Gloria and Nicole McDuffie and her brothers, David and Ricky McDuffie.

Mary Graduated from Harding High School in 1982. She later attended college at the University of Findlay where she played volleyball and Claflin University where she took several courses. Mary entered the United States Marine Corp in 1984 as a Hygiene Equipment Manager. She received various awards such as the Good Conduct Medal, the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, as well as being honored with the Foreign Service Award for her 11 months spent overseas. In 1987 Mary was honorably discharged with her ending rank being Lance Corporal.

Mary was incredibly athletic throughout her life, playing basketball, softball, and track. She had a love for books unmatched by others, reading several in just a few days. She would spend much of her time outside between playing with her greatest blessings, her grandchildren, playing “bid whist” with her siblings, enjoying a fire, going scrapping with her son and also enjoyed playing Scrabble with her children. Mary worked several years as a State Tested Nursing Assistant. She lived a full life during her time here on Earth. Mary enjoyed having a great time and was most often the life of the party. She had the warmest, most kind spirit and was truly everyone’s best friend.

Mary is survived by her son, Leon (Jennalea) McDuffie; her daughters, Sascha McDuffie of Columbia, South Carolina, Jessica Coleman, and Jennifer Coleman of Delaware; her twin brother, Mark (Andrea) McDuffie; her brothers Homer and Rocky McDuffie of Columbus; her sisters Minnie Range, Celia Thomas of Columbus, Cynthia Berry of Woodbridge, Virginia, Tara Dyer, and Lisa (Marshall) Cowans of Columbus; her grandchildren Carter McDuffie, Keelan English, Cruz McDuffie, Cassius McDuffie, and a baby boy or girl due in November; James Spiller (uncle) and Cherree Thomas (aunt) of Columbus. Mary leaves cherished memories with a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Calling hours will be held Saturday, June 17, 2017 from 10am to 11am at Mays Community Temple Church, 801 Bennett St., Marion, Ohio 43302. Services will take place at 11am. Burial will follow at Chapel Heights Memory Gardens.

