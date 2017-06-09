You are here: Home / Obituaries / Michael A. Partipilo, 90, of Marion

Michael A. Partipilo, 90, of Marion

June 9, 2017 by

Michael A. Partipilo, age 90, of Marion passed away on Tuesday, May 2, 2017, in the Presidential Center.

He was born in Marion, Ohio on March 29, 1927, the son of Nicholas and Florine (Viglow) Partipilo.

Mike attended the St. Mary Schools and St. Mary Catholic Church. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII and was employed with the Erie, Erie-Lackawanna, & Conrail Railroads for many years before retiring. He was a longtime friend of the Hagerman family.

A Memorial Mass will be held in the St. Mary Catholic Church on Monday, June 12th, 2017, at 10:30 AM with burial to follow in the St. Mary Cemetery. Father Ryan Schmit will conduct the Mass.

About Marion Online Obituaries

Obituaries on Marion Online are posted free of charge. That means we do not charge the families and we do not charge the funeral homes. If you would like to post an obituary, and are not already working with a local funeral home, please send the details through our Contact Us page located in the menu towards the top of our site.