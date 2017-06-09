Michael A. Partipilo, 90, of Marion

by

Michael A. Partipilo, age 90, of Marion passed away on Tuesday, May 2, 2017, in the Presidential Center.

He was born in Marion, Ohio on March 29, 1927, the son of Nicholas and Florine (Viglow) Partipilo.

Mike attended the St. Mary Schools and St. Mary Catholic Church. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII and was employed with the Erie, Erie-Lackawanna, & Conrail Railroads for many years before retiring. He was a longtime friend of the Hagerman family.

A Memorial Mass will be held in the St. Mary Catholic Church on Monday, June 12th, 2017, at 10:30 AM with burial to follow in the St. Mary Cemetery. Father Ryan Schmit will conduct the Mass.