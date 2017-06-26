Nelta “Jean” Caudill Burris, 75, of Marion

by

Nelta “Jean” Caudill Burris, age 75 of Marion, passed away on Saturday June 24, 2017 at Marion Pointe Nursing Home.

Jean was born on April 21, 1942 in Arlee, West Virginia, the daughter of Marvin D. and Opal (Plants) Caudill. Jean was a 1960 graduate of Pleasant High School.

She worked at National City Bank, Home Federal Savings and Loan, Picway Shoes, Shoebilee, Forever Quilts in Delaware, Marion Transit Bus Service, and Pleasant School as a bus driver and secretary. Jean worked at Pleasant for 36 ½ years and retired there December of 2008.

Jean is survived by her children: Jimmy Dee (Tammy) Burris and Rejeana (Dustin) Woolum-Napier; grandchildren: Sierra Woolum, Marisa and Preston Napier, Kaitlyn Burris, Tyler (Kayleigh) Burris, and Jenna Burris; step-grandchildren: Shawn (Cassie) Higgins, Christina and Allison Higgins; great grandchild: Hailey Horn, Alexis Curtis, Kamden Burris, Everleigh Burris, Noah Higgins, and Layla Higgins; siblings: Janet (Bill) Lane of Marion, Marvin (Linda) Caudill of Punta Gorda FL, Harry (Karen) Caudill of Coldwater, MI, and Deb (Greg) Haas of Prospect; and numerous nephews, nieces, great nephews and great nieces.

She is preceded in death by her parents and Jim Burris.

Visitation will be Wednesday June 28, 2017 at Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 East Center St., Marion from 4PM to 7PM; Funeral service will be Thursday at the funeral home at 3PM with Rob Lill officiating; Burial will be in Claridon Cemetery.

If so desired, donations may be made to Marion Pointe Activities Fund, 409 Bellefontaine Ave., Marion or the charity of the donor’s choice.

Jean’s final words, “Miss me but let me go, Love You.”

