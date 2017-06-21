Rosaline M. Doria, 96, of Marion

by

Rosaline M. Doria, “but they call me Rosie,” age 96, of Marion, went to accompany the Lord’s choir on Saturday morning, June 17, 2017, at her home in Primrose Retirement Community, surrounded by her loving family.

On February 24, 1921, Rosie was born in Marion, Ohio, the older of two daughters of the late James and Mayme (Bruno) Manzo. She graduated from St. Mary High School as salutatorian of the class of 1939.

Rosaline married a young Italian gentleman, Angelo J. Doria, who had moved to Marion in 1945 to manage Isaly Dairy Company. Rosie and Ange were married on September 27, 1952, in St. Mary Church. They were an adorable Italian couple who shared 55 years of marriage, and lovingly raised three children: James, Ann and Rita. He preceded her in death on November 21, 2007.

Shortly following graduation, Rosie served as secretary to the Post Engineer at Marion Engineer Depot during World War II. She worked as a medical secretary in the office of Dr. Jay L. Plymale, until her children were born. Rosie then cared for her husband and children as a homemaker until her children were in school. Rosie returned to serving as a medical secretary at Marion Regional Health, from which she retired in 1984.

Music played a large role in Rosie’s life since she was six years of age when she began taking piano lessons. For Rosie, “it was all about the music,” and she was extremely proud of her many accomplishments. She was a member of the Marion Lecture Recital Club for 75 years, and served as their President from 1989-1991 and from 2007-2009. She was a member of the Ohio Federation of Music Clubs, serving one term as Vice President for District IV, and accompanied the Ladies’ Chorus at two State conventions. She also was a member of the National Federation of Music Clubs. Rosaline volunteered as piano accompanist for “Seniors in Song” for many years. She was a substitute musician and soloist for a number of local churches and was accompanist for the Messiah for 11 years. She participated in “A Grand Time” performance as part of an ensemble of ten pianos at the Palace Theatre on three occasions. She even performed at the Janis Center during the Ohio State Fairs, accompanying the Senior Chorus. She was a member of the Lambda Chi Omega National Sorority since 1945, and had been a piano accompanist for numerous ritual and memorial services at State and National conventions.

Deep in faith, Rosie was a lifelong member of the St. Mary Church in Marion, where she played the organ on many occasions. She also was a member of the Marion Senior Center, where she loved line dancing.

Though she was short in stature, Rosie also was a “sassy, spunky and mighty” woman in many ways. She had endless energy, with her family often referring to her as the Energizer Bunny. She loved to be the life of the party, and was “everyone’s favorite party guest.” She was a social butterfly, always dining out or shopping with her many friends. She had a smile that would light up any room, and her quick wit and fun loving personality always got a laugh.

Left to cherish her memory are her three children: James (Cheryl) Doria of Canton, Ann (fiancé Bob McFarland) Hord of Marion, and Rita (Timothy) Kindler of Rochester, NY; seven grandchildren: Andrea (Matt) Reisinger, David (Rachel) Doria, Ryan (Karime) Hord, Lindsay (Steve) Cole, Amy (fiancé Paul Rozzi) Kindler, Abby Kindler, and Molly Kindler; three great-grandchildren: Annabelle Reisinger, and Jase and Van Hord, and Steve and Lindsay are expecting her fourth great-grandchild in October.

In addition to her husband and parents, Rosie was preceded in death by her grandson, Matthew Kindler; and a sister, Josephine “Jo” (Charles) Caserta.

Her family will greet friends from 4 – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, 2017, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 W. Center St., Marion, with prayer services being observed at 7 p.m. A funeral mass in her honor will be celebrated on Thursday at 10:30 a.m., at St. Mary Church, 251 N. Main St., Marion, with Father Ryan Schmit officiating. Burial will take place at a later date in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to TAASC Adventure Center, 6000 Harriott Dr., Powell, OH 43065, a place to help children with autism.

Her family would like to extend a heartfelt “thank you” to the staff of Primrose, Heartland Hospice, and Patti Layne, for their tender care of Rosie.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to have been chosen to serve Rosaline’s family and your favorite memories and condolences may be shared with them via www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.