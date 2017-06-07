Roscoe Parrish Brickey, 73, of Marion

by

Roscoe Parrish Brickey, age 73, of Marion, passed away early Monday, June 5, 2017 at Marion General Hospital.

Roscoe was born in Portsmouth, Ohio to the late Peter Howard and Lillian F. (Gilliam) Brickey. At a young age Roscoe’s father passed away leaving him the man of the house. He graduated from Valley High School in 1962 and shortly after began his career with Western Southern Railroad which later became Norfolk Southern, where he worked in the mechanical department.

Roscoe had a wives tale and home remedy for anything and everything. From drawing out poison from a spider bite to resetting a baby’s internal clock. His advice was always helpful.

Roscoe had a love for the outdoor which was apparent by his back yard and pond where he could often be found hosting friends and family. He was also an avid beekeeper being the past president of the State of Ohio Beekeepers Association.

In addition to his love of the outdoors he had a need for speed. He was a proud member of Heart of Ohio Corvette Club where he served as the Vice President. He formerly had a 1989 Corvette Convertible which he proudly used to parade the Wee Miss Popcorn Princesses.

Roscoe will be missed by his wife, Wanda Faye (Keene) Wyss; son, David (Teresa) Brickey; step-daughter, Heather (Rocky) Wyss/Manns; brother, Homer (Joyce) Brickey of Columbus; sister, Linda (Jim) Fugate of Lancaster, several grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Roscoe was preceded in death by sister, Rilda Brooks.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Roscoe’s family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.