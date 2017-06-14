by

Rose Alice McCrary, 91, formerly of Richwood, died early Tuesday morning, June 13, 2017 at Carriage Court in Marysville.

She was born May 17, 1926 to the late Charles D. and Zula (Fogle) Green in Champaign County. After her mother’s death, she moved to the home of her aunt and uncle, Paul and Florence Brooks.

On April 15, 1944 she married Glenn Hamilton and he preceded her in death on September 2, 1946. She married Paul McCrary on January 20, 1979 and he preceded her in death on February 22, 2013. She was also preceded in death by four brothers, Charles Green, Delmar Green, Robert Green and George Green; and a daughter-in-law, Karen Hamilton.

She was a longtime member of McKendree Church in York Center and the Women’s Society, then the York Center United Methodist Church. She worked as a beautician for many years, and had worked at Bulldog, Ranco, and retired from Whirlpool.

She is survived by her children, Danny Hamilton, West Mansfield; Susie (Ted) Kavanagh, Richwood; John (Jennifer) McCrary, LaRue; Phyllis Bryan, Marysville; Ed McCrary, Bellefontaine; grandchildren, Todd (Terri) Hamilton, Ryan (Julie) Hamilton, Tracy (Dawn) Kavanagh, Sherry (John) Kavanagh-Pickersgill, Chad (Leann) Hamilton, Brody (Shonnan) Hamilton, Sam McCrary, Amanda (John) Richardson, Greg Minter, Brad Minter, Tim McCrary, 22 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Eleene Green, West Park, Florida; Martha Green, Broadway; Shirley Grose, Marysville; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be Friday, June 16, 2017 at 11:00 AM at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home, Richwood with Pastor Bryan Meadows officiating. Burial will follow in York Cemetery. Friends may call on Thursday from 5 to 7 PM at the funeral home in Richwood.

Memorial gifts may be given to the York Center United Methodist Church, 28170 State Route 739, York Center, OH 43358 and REAP, 235 Grove Street, Richwood, OH 43344.

