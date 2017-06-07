Ruby C. Allen, 84, of Marion

by

Ruby C. Allen, age 84 of Marion, passed away on Saturday June 3, 2017 surrounded by family.

She entered into this world on February 8, 1933 to the late Ralph and Hazel (Parsons) Johns in Buffalo, West Virginia. On May 5, 1951, she married the love of her life the late Richard O. Allen, Sr. in Greenup, KY.

She was a part of the Calvary Baptist Church and will be truly be missed by her family and friends.

Ruby was preceded in death by her parents: Ralph and Hazel Johns; her husband: Richard O. Allen, Sr.; a son: Richard O. Allen, Jr.; a sister: Betty; and a brother Harlod Johns.

Ruby will be missed by her two sons: Brian D. Allen of Marion, OH and Ron (Jenine) Allen of Galloway, OH; three daughters: Sharon (Rick) Creek of Marion, OH, Debbie (Michael) Romaine of Columbus, OH and Carol (Ken) McCardle of Marysville, OH; one brother: Arnold (Pearl) Johns of Marion, OH; several grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

Friends and Family can come to honor Ruby’s life on Wednesday June 7, 2017 starting at 6pm to 8pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday June 8, 2017 starting at 1pm at the Calvary Bible Baptist Church, 1419 Linn-Hipsher Rd, Marion, OH with Rev. Floyd Radebaugh officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, OH. Online condolences can be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.