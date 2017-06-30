Stephen Bret Eckard, 59, of Marion

by

Stephen Bret Eckard, age 59, of Marion, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at Marion General Hospital.

On April 1, 1958, he was born to Josephine (Gholson) Eckard-Gregory and the late Charles “Buzz” Eckard in Kenton, Ohio, and on October 15, 1976, he married his wife Karen (Cocherl) Eckard in Marion.

Stephen was a member of the Marion Amateur Radio Club, the Marion Genealogy and Historical Society, and the 40 and Over Club. He was also a member of Moose Lodge #889 and the Amvets. He worked at Tecumseh until it shut down and as a truck driver at Smith Material Supply Company for 22 years and then at SilverLine for 14 years.

He was president of the Marion AM Radio Club for years and a member of the Sky Warn Team. He enjoyed racing cars, and he preferred NASCAR races and dirt tracks. He enjoyed sitting by the campfire with his friends and enjoyed camping at the Hickory Lake Campground for over 25 years.

He is survived by his wife: Karen; his mother: Josephine; his daughter: Brandelyn (BJ) Arndt of Mt. Gilead; his brother Kevin A. (Judy) Eckard of Caledonia; his sisters: Penny (Dan) DeWitt of Frostproof, Florida, Stacey Eckard of Marion, and Kristi (Mike) Doughty of Marion; his honorary sisters: Shurley (James) Smith of Marion and Deborah (Richard) Aleshire of Delaware, Ohio; his two step-sisters and two step-brothers; and his grandson Connor Arndt.

He was preceded in death by his father Charles “Buzz” Eckard; a stepfather: Robert Gregory; a brother-in-law: Charles E. Rudd; and a special nephew: Charles A. Rudd.

A celebration of Stephen’s life will be held on Saturday July 1, 2017 at the New Vision Fire Department in New Bloomington starting at 11am to 1pm. A Memorial Service will follow starting at 1pm at the New Vision Fire Department with James Bloomfield officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Karen Eckard in honor of Stephen. Online condolences can be expressed to the family at: www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.