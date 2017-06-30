Tommy Vernon Smart, 79, formerly of Marion

Tommy Vernon Smart, age 79, of Okeechobee, Florida and formerly of Marion, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, June 29, 2017 in Marion while visiting friends and family.
Tommy was born at his childhood home in Ostrander, Ohio on March 25, 1938 to the late Hubert D. and Dorothy (McBride) Smart.
Tommy was a 1956 graduate of Scioto Valley High School. After graduation, Tommy spent 11 years serving in the Ohio National Guard working his way to First Lieutenant. On September 25, 1960, Tommy married the love of his life, Delores I. Wright, who survives. Together, they loving raised three daughters, spoiled six grandchildren, and traveled the world. Tommy and Delores recently took permanent residence in Okeechobee, Florida.
Tommy worked as an insurance agent for many years retiring in 1991 from Commonwealth Life.
Tommy had a deep faith in the Lord. While living in Marion, his family attended Trinity Baptist Church where he sang in the choir and was a member of the advisory board. Tommy transferred their church membership to The 1st Baptist Church in Okeechobee. Tommy was able to participate in two mission trips, the first to France and the second to Austria.
Tommy loved to travel with his family. One summer Delores and Tommy, along with their three daughters, went on a 33 day trip across the United States, camping along the way. Tommy was an avid fisherman and could tell the best fishing tales.
Tommy was very active in the Marion Community and served on many boards. He is a 32nd Degree Freemason and a past member of The Jaycees where he served as the President. Tommy was also a member of the Marion Exchange Club and the Chartered Life Underwriters. Tommy enjoyed wood carving and belonged to the Whetstone Wood Carvers Association.
Left to cherish his memory is wife, Delores; children, Deborah (Mark) Stephens of Alexandria, VA; Caroline (Thomas) Heading of Coshocton, OH, and Katherine (Daniel) Hughes of Bridgeport, WV.; and grandchildren, Jonathan and Madeline Stephens, Jacob and Sarah Heading, and Amelia and Benjamin Hughes. Also surviving are siblings, Douglas Smart of Delaware, Tod (Carole) Smart of Marion, and Dotty Stump of Marysville; and countless nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Memorial donations may be made in Tommy’s honor to Ron Morton’s Word of Life Fellowship Missions, PO Box 600, Schroon Lake, NY 12870.
Visitation will be held at Snyder Funeral Homes/DENZER Chapel, 360 East Center St., from 2 to 5 pm on Sunday, July 2, 2017. An 11 am funeral service will be held Monday at Trinity Baptist Church, 244 South Main Street, with Rev. Tony Gualtieri officiating. Burial will follow at Marion Cemetery with Military Honors provided by Marion County United Veterans Council.
Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to have been chosen to serve Tommy’s family. Online memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.