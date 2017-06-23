Tony Nicolosi, 95, of Marion

by

Tony Nicolosi, age 95 of Marion, passed away on Wednesday June 21, 2017 at the Kingston Residence of Marion.

Tony was born on March 6, 1922 in Marion, the son of Sicilian immigrants Jim and Rosie (Giallambardo) Nicolose. He graduated from Harding High School. He enlisted in the United States Army, proudly serving his country during World War II. After the war, Tony was employed by Erie Lackawanna Railway as a brakeman.

Tony was the proud patriarch of the family. He enjoyed watching his son Tony J. play basketball. He, along with his daughter Tina, coached Tony J. in Bocce Ball for the annual Special Olympic Games. Tony and his wife, Betty, were instrumental in forming the MARCA Parent Council, through this council they organized dances and other events throughout the year. A favorite tradition of Tony’s was his annual baking of his famous Italian Christmas cookies that were delivered all over town.

Tony was a collector of lighthouses, among other things. He volunteered his time at St. Vincent DePaul for many years. He was a member of St. Mary Church, serving as an usher for nearly 40 years.

Tony is survived by his children: Tina Cain and Tony James Nicolosi; siblings: Bridgett (Tom) Moran and Josephine Thompson; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Betty Ann (Layman) Nicolosi; siblings: Ralph Nicolosi, Lena Imbody, Carm Lombardo and Rosemary Breithaupt.

Visitation will be Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 West Center St., Marion from 4PM to 7PM; Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday at St. Mary Church, 251 North Main St., Marion at 10:30AM; Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

If so desired, donations may be made to St. Vincent DePaul or the Marion County Special Olympics.

