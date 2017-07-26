Angela Lynn Alheim-Snyder, 44, of Marion

by

Angela Lynn Alheim-Snyder, age 44, passed away unexpectedly on July 23, 2017 at her home. She was born in Marion General Hospital on May 16, 1973 to Libby and Larry Alheim.

Angie was such a kind-hearted person with a great sense of humor. Her favorite things to do included making people laugh, telling stories, writing and going on walks. When she was younger she was great at skating and gymnastics. Her relationship with God was also very important to her. Her daughter Marina Maynard was born in 1996 and she married William Snyder on November 21, 2007.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband; William, her daughter; Marina, her mother; Libby Alheim, her father; Larry (Ann) Alheim, her brother; Rodney Alheim, her aunts; Pansy Wilkins, Evelyn Holt, Pam Alheim and Bonnie (Howard) Koons and her cousins; Lisa, Cindy, Wendy, Anthony, Steve and Karen. She was preceded in death by cousins; David Holt and Gary Koons and an aunt; Sue Alheim.

Friends may call Friday from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Hughes-Allen Funeral Home where a service celebrating Angela’s life will begin at 7:00 PM with Celebrant Gary Lyons officiating.

If desired, contributions in memory of Angela may be made directly to her husband.