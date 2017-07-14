Flood Warning Marion, OhioLocal Weather Alerts

Flood Warning
...a Flood Warning Remains In Effect Until 415 Pm Edt Friday For Southern Richland...central Marion...southern Ashland...morrow... Crawford And Knox Counties... At 1258 Am Edt, Reporting River Gauges And Departments Of Transportation Indicated Flooding Across The Warned Area Due To Heavy Rain From Wednesday And Thursday. Many Creeks And Streams Have ...Read More.
Effective: July 14, 2017 at 12:04amExpires: July 15, 2017 at 3:38amTarget Area: Knox; Marion

Flood Warning
...a Flood Warning Remains In Effect Until 515 Pm Edt Friday For Seneca...northwestern Marion...southwestern Sandusky...wyandot And Northwestern Crawford Counties... At 1258 Am Edt, Reporting River Gauges And Departments Of Transportation Indicated Flooding Across The Warned Area Due To Heavy Rain From Wednesday And Thursday. Many Creeks And Streams Have ...Read More.
Effective: July 14, 2017 at 12:04amExpires: July 15, 2017 at 3:38amTarget Area: Marion

Flood Warning
...the Flood Warning Continues For The Following Rivers In Ohio... Portage River At Woodville Sandusky River Above Fremont Sandusky River At Tiffin Blanchard River Near Findlay Scioto River Near Larue ...Read More.
Effective: July 14, 2017 at 2:00amExpires: July 15, 2017 at 11:00amTarget Area: Marion

Flood Warning
...the Flood Warning Continues For The Following Rivers In Ohio... Portage River At Woodville Sandusky River Above Fremont Sandusky River At Tiffin Blanchard River Near Findlay Scioto River Near Larue ...Read More.
Effective: July 15, 2017 at 11:00amExpires: July 16, 2017 at 8:00amTarget Area: Marion

You are here: Home / Obituaries / Anna Lou Smith, 86, of Richwood

Anna Lou Smith, 86, of Richwood

July 14, 2017 by

Anna Lou SmithAnna Lou Smith, 86 of Richwood, formerly of Waynesfield, died Thursday, July 13, 2017 at Prestige Gardens Nursing Home in Marysville.

She was born May 25, 1931 in Delaware County to the late Everett Raymond and Fontabell (Shoemaker) Eddy. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Cheryl English, and a grandson, Frederick Frey.

On October 7, 1946 she married William Clayton “Smitty” Smith, who went to be with the Lord on February 6, 2000.

She will be remembered as a mom and grandma that loved her family and friends. She worked for years as a nurse’s aide at Milcrest Nursing Home in Marysville. She then worked for many years as a demo lady at Community Markets in Lima before she retired. Anna was well loved for her pan fried chicken and wonderful potato dumplings; she was a wonderful cook. She attended Waynesfield Baptist Church in Waynesfield.

She is survived by a daughter, Judy Thomas, Avon Lake; a son, William R. (Diane) Smith, Waynesfield; a sister-in-law, Louise Grimes, Columbus; seven grandchildren, Brian (Betty) Frey, Brad (Camilla) Frey, Jonathan Landon, Whitney Johnson, Sheri Smith, Stephanie (Wes) Harris, Julie English; fifteen great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Monday, July 17 at 11:00 AM at the Waynesfield Baptist Church, 512 North Westminster Street, Waynesfield, OH 45896 with Pastor Don F. Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery, New Hampshire, Ohio. Friends may call from 2 to 4 on Sunday at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home, 201 South Franklin Street, Richwood, OH 43344 and also one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.

Memorial gifts may be made to Waynesfield Baptist Church.

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com

About Marion Online Obituaries

Obituaries on Marion Online are posted free of charge. That means we do not charge the families and we do not charge the funeral homes. If you would like to post an obituary, and are not already working with a local funeral home, please send the details through our Contact Us page located in the menu towards the top of our site.