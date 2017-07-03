Arvil Lee Bowmer, 86, of Marion

by

Arvil Lee Bowmer, age 86, of Marion, died Thursday, June 29, 2017, at the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center.

On June 8, 1931, Arvil was born in Casey County, Kentucky, the son of the late John Wesley and Lola (Roberts) Bowmer.

Arvil served his beloved country as a member of the U.S. Army, a veteran of the Korean War.

Arvil worked as a security guard for most of his career, working at several locations, including the Marion Power Shovel.

On September 17, 1971, Arvil married the love of his life, Bertha Ilene (Redd) Bowmer. He cherished their forty one years of marriage, and he cared for her every need. She preceded him in death on August 24, 2013.

To say Arvil was a story teller would be quite the understatement. He loved telling his favorite stories of growing up in the holler and of his time in the military. He truly had a gift of being able to recall every detail of every story told, most of which he retold on many occasions.

Arvil is survived by three children: Lynn (Daryl) Adams, Michael Bowmer, and Anthony Wayne Bowmer; a step-daughter, Clare (John) Cook; several grandchildren and step-grandchildren; a brother Freddie Wayne (Dee) Bowmer; a sister, Nora Ann (Ottis) Patterson; and numerous nieces and nephews, including his caretaker for the past few years, Deborah (Randy) Lust.

In addition to his wife and parents, Arvil was preceded in death by three brothers: William Harold “Doodle” Bowmer, Charles “Vernon” Bowmer, and Harvey C. Bowmer; a sister, Emma Louise Bowmer; and six siblings who died in infancy.

His family will greet friends from 11 – 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, 2017, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 E. Center St., Marion. Services honoring his life will follow there at 1 p.m. Burial with military honors provided by the Marion County United Veterans Council will follow in Marion Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist his family with unexpected expenses.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to have been chosen to serve Arvil’s family and your favorite memories and condolences may be shared with them via www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.