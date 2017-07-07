Beatrice Irene (Teeple) Weller, 88, of Marion

by

Beatrice Irene (Teeple) Weller, age 88 of Marion, passed away Tuesday, July 4, 2017 at the DeWolfe Place of Marion.

Beatrice was born near Wayne, in Wood County Ohio, to Edward M. and Naomi (Benner) Teeple, on May 27, 1929. She was married to Robert T. Weller until his death in 1986. They had six children: Gary Weller, of Sierra Vista, AZ, Dianna (Ed) Weller Schweinfurth of LaRue, OH, the late Dennis Weller, Robert (Tina) Weller of Hilliard, OH, Mark (Patty) Weller of Marion, OH, and Kevin (Linda) Weller of New Bloomington, OH.

Beatrice was the loving grandmother of thirteen grandchildren and twenty three great-grandchildren. Beatrice fondly recalled her cheerleading and head majorette activities at Montgomery Local School in Wayne, OH. As a young adult, she overcame polio paralysis and maintained that same courage the rest of her life. She was a talented amateur artist, and enjoyed many creative activities. She also enjoyed cake decorating, and perfecting her cookie recipes. She was a musician and enjoyed playing piano and singing all of her life. She loved going dancing with her husband, Bob, and also enjoyed camping and fishing with her family, and traveling. She retired from Verizon in 1992. She volunteered at Marion Community Hospital in the gift shop, usually, and also volunteered at Marion Senior Center. She was always eager to lend her help.

She was a member of Martin Luther Lutheran Church near Bucyrus, OH. Her faith kept her strong, loving, caring, and positive all of her life.

The family will gather for a private goodbye, and interment at Graham Cemetery near Wayne, OH at a later date.

If so desired, donations may be made to the charity of choice.

The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com