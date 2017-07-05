Betty Jane Russell, 87, of Marion

by

Betty Jane Russell, age 87, of Marion passed away Sunday, July 2, 2017 at Marion General Hospital.

Born in Marion on August 22, 1929 to James and Hattie Bell (Crowder) West, she married Larry Russell on March 26, 1950 and he preceded her in death in 2006. Betty was also preceded in death by 6 brothers and 5 sisters.

She had worked at GTE (Verizon, Frontier) for many years and most recently had worked at the Marion Police Department.

Betty had also been a member of the First Church of the Nazarene and most recently Forest Lawn Presbyterian Church.

Left to cherish Betty’s memory are her 2 sons; Keith (Linda) Russell and Kevin (Bobbye) Russell, her two daughters; Laura (Gary) Glenn and Jane (Michael) Dear, her sister; Alice Davenport, 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Betty’s life will be held Friday, July 7, 2017 at 1:00 PM at the First Church of the Nazarene. Burial will follow in the Marion Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday from 11:00 AM until the time of the services at the church.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made in remembrance of Betty to the charity of the donor’s choice. Betty had chosen the Hughes-Allen Funeral Home to assist her family with her arrangements and expressions of sympathy may be sent directly to her family by logging onto www.hughesallen.com and opening Betty’s obituary.