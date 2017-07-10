Betty Triplett, 87, of Marion

by

Betty Triplett, age 87 of Marion, passed away Friday, July 7, 2017 surrounded by her loving family and friends at Marion General Hospital.

Betty was born on July 23, 1929 in Paintsville, KY, the daughter of Murner and Linda (McKenzie) Castle.

On January 25, 1947, Betty was united in marriage to Arnold Triplett. They shared 67 years of marriage; he preceded her in death on March 23, 2014.

Betty was a devoted homemaker and dedicated worker for Jerry Fabrics until her retirement in 1962.

She will be remembered for her excellent cooking and especially her baking. Betty loved to tend to her beautiful gardens and was a gifted seamstress. Her life was grounded in her faith. She was a founding member of Genesis Church. Above all, family was her treasure and time spent with them was always cherished.

She is survived by her children: Arnold Ray (Terry) Triplett of Marion and Ina Triplett-Hughes; grandchildren, Keith (Kathy) Irey and Shane Triplett ; great-grandchildren, Kaleb and Kristian Irey and Coral, Crystal and Kendra Triplett; and great-great children: Tayven Davis-Triplett and Gracelynn Troutman; siblings: Greta Music and Denise Fields.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Arnold Triplett; siblings: Billy, Arnold Lee, Jean, Ruth and Judy.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 West Center St. Marion from 4PMto 7PM; Funeral service will be Wednesday at the funeral home at 11AM with Pastor Keith Irey officiating; Burial will be in Marion Cemetery.

If so desired, donations may be made to the Genesis Church Building Fund, 399 East Center St., Marion.

