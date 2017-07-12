C. Elizabeth Thacker Helms, 94, of Marion

by

C. Elizabeth Thacker Helms passed peacefully on July 7, 2017 during the last refrain of Amazing Grace sang to her by her granddaughter.

Libby, as she preferred to be called, was born in Marion, Ohio on July 23, 1922 to Denny and Ida Large. She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands Jud Thacker and Harrison Helms, son Joseph Thacker, five of her siblings, and great-grand daughter Laura Elizabeth Thacker. Her last remaining sibling, Viola Potts, Marion, Ohio survives her, and, her beloved daughter, Oleva (Jack) Richardson, Mountain Home, Arkansas, who was also her best friend.

She also leaves behind four grandchildren who loved her dearly: Debra (John) Hartley, Selmer, Tennessee; Cora (John) Williams, Pinehurst, North Carolina; Steven (Vickie) Snyder, Mountain Home, Arkansas; and, Allen (Julie) Snyder, Upper Sandusky, Ohio. And, 20 great-grandchildren, 30 great-great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and friends who all speak of her highly.

She lived in Marion, Ohio most of her life and retired to the Mountain Home, Arkansas area to be near her daughter, Oleva. She attended the Flippin Church of God in Arkansas. Libby enjoyed traveling with her daughter and son-in-law, Jack, and visited many unique destinations including: Hawaii, the Caribbean, the Bahamas, and frequent trips to Branson, Missouri.

Libby will be remembered by her family as always having a big smile and infectious giggle. She loved her family, loved God, and never spoke an ill word about any one. Her family will miss her dearly but she leaves behind a legacy of laughter, love, and many beloved descendants who aspire to be as good of a person as she was.

Visitation will be held Thursday, July 13, 2017 at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 West Center St., Marion, from 10 am until 11:30 am. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. and burial will follow at Chapel Heights Memory Gardens.

