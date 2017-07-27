Carolyn E. Hall, 80, of Marion

by

Carolyn E. Hall, age 80 of Marion, passed away at her home on Sunday July 23, 2017.

Carolyn was born on August 18, 1936 in Marion, the daughter of Paul and Elizabeth (Bending) Hoch. She graduated from Harding High School in the class of 1954. Carolyn received her bachelor’s degree from Bowling Green State University in 1958.

Carolyn devoted her life as an educator, teaching in the Sylvania and Van Wert schools.

On June 6, 1959, Carolyn married the love of her life, Jay Landrum Hall at the First Presbyterian Church of Marion. They shared 48 years of marriage until he preceded her in death on Friday, August 3, 2007.

In their early years, Carolyn and Jay enjoyed golfing and also enjoyed boating and fishing. She was very creative and loved spending time crafting. Carolyn was active with the Red Hat Society, Artisan’s Guild, First Presbyterian Church Chancel Choir, First Presbyterian Women’s Group and a proud member of the Chi Omega Sorority at Bowling Green State University.

She is survived by her sister Marcia (Edgar) Pemberton; nephews: Brent (Susan) Pemberton and their children Cody and Ciara; David (Kristen) Pemberton and their children: Paul and Benjamin; brother-in-law Frank (Jo) Hall and their children: Heath, Brett and Tammy.

Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents and her husband Jay Hall.

Visitation will be Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 East Center St., Marion from 9:30AM to 11AM; Funeral service will follow at 11AM with Rev. Rob Howard officiating; Burial will be in Marion Cemetery.

If so desired, donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church Chancel Choir of Marion, St. Mark’s Lutheran Chancel Choir, 160 West Sycamore St., Van Wert or Marion County Humane Society.

The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the Hall family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuenralHomes.com