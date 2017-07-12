Catherine W. Kroeckel, 67, of Marion

Flood Warning

The National Weather Service In Cleveland Has Issued A * Flood Warning For... Seneca County In Northwestern Ohio... Northwestern Marion County In North Central Ohio... Southwestern Sandusky County In Northwestern Ohio... Wyandot County In Northwestern Ohio... ...Read More.

Effective: July 13, 2017 at 1:50pmExpires: July 13, 2017 at 3:15pmTarget Area: Marion

...the Flood Warning Continues For The Following Rivers In Ohio... Scioto River Near Larue Scioto River Near Prospect The Flood Warning Continues For The Scioto River Near Larue * From This Afternoon Until Further Notice. ...Read More.

Effective: July 13, 2017 at 4:15pmExpires: July 13, 2017 at 6:22pmTarget Area: Marion

...the Flood Warning Continues For The Following Rivers In Ohio... Scioto River Near Larue Scioto River Near Prospect The Flood Warning Continues For The Scioto River Near Prospect * From Late Tonight Until Further Notice. ...Read More.

Effective: July 14, 2017 at 4:24amExpires: July 13, 2017 at 6:22pmTarget Area: Marion