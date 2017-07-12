Flood Warning Marion, OhioLocal Weather Alerts

Flood Warning
The National Weather Service In Cleveland Has Issued A * Flood Warning For... Seneca County In Northwestern Ohio... Northwestern Marion County In North Central Ohio... Southwestern Sandusky County In Northwestern Ohio... Wyandot County In Northwestern Ohio... ...Read More.
Effective: July 13, 2017 at 1:50pmExpires: July 13, 2017 at 3:15pmTarget Area: Marion

Flood Warning
...the Flood Warning Continues For The Following Rivers In Ohio... Scioto River Near Larue Scioto River Near Prospect The Flood Warning Continues For The Scioto River Near Larue * From This Afternoon Until Further Notice. ...Read More.
Effective: July 13, 2017 at 4:15pmExpires: July 13, 2017 at 6:22pmTarget Area: Marion

Flood Warning
...the Flood Warning Continues For The Following Rivers In Ohio... Scioto River Near Larue Scioto River Near Prospect The Flood Warning Continues For The Scioto River Near Prospect * From Late Tonight Until Further Notice. ...Read More.
Effective: July 14, 2017 at 4:24amExpires: July 13, 2017 at 6:22pmTarget Area: Marion

Catherine W. Kroeckel, 67, of Marion

July 12, 2017

Catherine W. KroeckelCatherine W. Kroeckel, age 67, of Marion, Ohio, passed away on Monday, July 10, 2017 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. She was born on February 16, 1950 to the late Edward and Florence Irene (Gunter) Mattison.

Catherine spent twenty years working as a nurse’s assistant at a nursing home. She loved her dogs, her children, and her grandchildren, and she enjoyed cooking whenever she got the chance. She was everyone’s mom or grandma, and she will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her sons Robert (Jamie) and Garold Hamm of Marion; her sisters Sandy and Vickie; her grandchildren Kiersten Renee Smith, Hannah Irene Hamm, and Patrick and Ashlee Hamm; and her great-grandchildren Tarah and Jaxson Smith and Bryson Hamm.

She was preceded in death by her parents Edward and Florence, as well as her brother Ed Mattison.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.

