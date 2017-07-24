Cecil Hesson, 75, of Prospect

by

Cecil Hesson, age 75, of Prospect, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2017, at 5:30 PM in the OSU Medical Center, Columbus.

He was born in Prospect, Ohio on June 12, 1941, the son of the late Raymond and Katherine (Clark) Hesson.

He married the former Rose Jeanine Graff on January 30, 1960 in Marion, Ohio.

Cecil was a member of Eagles Lodge #376 in Delaware, OH. and the Marion Moose Lodge #889. He was an avid gun collector and a lifetime member of the NRA. Cecil worked as a machinist for Hercules Industries, the former Marion Power Shovel Co., until his retirement.

Surviving are two sons; Cecil Tracy Hesson Jr. & Scott Allen Hesson both of Marion, OH., two brothers; Ray Hesson Jr. & Harold (Brenda) Hesson both of Marion, OH., three sisters; Beulah Cline, Rita (Leonard) Rogers, & Elsie Hesson all of Marion, OH., and two grandchildren; Whitney (Zach) Faust of Cardington, OH. & Zoe Hesson of Marion, OH.

Cecil was preceded in death by a daughter; Pamela Lucas, a brother; Charles Rupert, and six sisters; Delores Hesson, Hazel Young, Martha Hesson, Wilma Clark, Adlee James, & Gladys Haney.

The family will be receiving friends on Friday, July 28, 2017, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM in the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. A private family gravesiide will be conducted by Pastor Dan Owings on Saturday in the Prospect Cemetery.

