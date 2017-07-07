Charles L. Baker, 94, of Marion

by

Charles L. Baker, age 94 of Marion, passed away on Monday July 3, 2017 at Marion Manor.

Charles was born on February 21, 1923 in Marion, the son of Earl and Irene Marie (Yochum) Baker. He was educated at Harding High School, graduating in the class of 1941. In 1943, he attended the Navy Flight Preparatory School.

On November 4, 1942, Charles enlisted in the United States Navy, proudly serving his country during WWII as a naval aviator. He was proud of his service to his country and often times reminisced about his time in the Navy.

After the war, Charles returned home and later married the love of his life, Doris Marie Shirk on January 23, 1946. They shared 68 loving years of marriage.

He worked as a welder at Marion Metal Products and later joined Williams and Company, Inc. in 1962 as a welding specialist.

Charles loved the outdoors and lived life to the fullest. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting, softball, archery, and bowling. He was a lifelong member of Emanuel Lutheran Church. Above all, he was a family man. He was a loving husband, awesome father and a proud grandfather.

He is survived by his daughters: Carole (Stephen) Gast of Wooster and Kristine (Jim) Isler of Prospect; grandchildren: Erin M. Gast of Concord, NC, Matt (Stefanie) Isler of Hilliard and Ryan (Abigail) Isler of Columbus; great granddaughter Gabrielle Rose Isler.

Charles is preceded in death by his father Earl Baker, mother Irene Marie Dietz; step father Donn Dietz and his brother Bill Baker.

Visitation will be Friday, July 7, 2017 at Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 East Center St., Marion from 11AM to 12:30PM; Funeral service will immediately follow at 12:30PM with Pastor Kevin Kehn officiating; Burial will be in Marion Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Emanuel Lutheran Women of The Church.

condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com