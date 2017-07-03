by

Charles A. Looker, 78, of Galion died Saturday morning, July 1, 2017 at Signature Healthcare of Galion after a long journey through dementia and battling cancer.

He was born in his grandparents’ home in Bucyrus on October 1, 1938 to the late Richard and Teresa (Tong) Looker and raised in Galion where he worked with his dad at the Saw & Cycle Shop on Harding Way West. He graduated from Galion High School in 1956 and married Gertrude Beal on April 7, 1962. She preceded him in death in 1997 and Charlie married the former Beverly Anderson, who survives him, on November 1, 2000.

Charlie looked forward to time spent with family and traveling. He and Bev enjoyed trips to Canada and South Dakota and he always enjoyed getting away to his parents’ cabin on Lake Erie in Huron.

He worked as a lineman for the City of Galion for 32 years and then worked for a time at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in maintenance. Charlie collected oil lamps and loved riding his bicycle, traveling many miles throughout the area. He also had a love of cars, restoring and driving many over the years in his garage and with the Shifter & Torquers Car Club, his favorite being a 1965 Olds convertible.

Charlie never met a stranger and loved giving of his time. He was a member of First United Church of Christ, Moose Lodge 303, Elks Lodge 1191, Galion Historical Society, and a longtime 4-H Advisor. Over the years, he donated over 30 gallons of blood and drove countless miles as a Red Cross volunteer. When his family was helped by the Ronald McDonald House during his grandson’s hospitalization he began collecting aluminum can tabs from everyone he knew to help raise money for the House, and when he bought a new snow blower the entire neighborhood’s walks were taken care of.

He gave his time to area festivals including the Marion Popcorn Festival, Crestline Harvest Festival, Shelby Airshow, and Galion Oktoberfest. He volunteered for over 25 years for the Bucyrus Bratwurst Festival where he, Jim Rinker, and Ron Barnes were known as the “Three Musketeers.” He was proud to have been honored as Grand Marshal of the 2015 Bratwurst Festival parades.

Charlie is survived by his wife Bev; children, Kim (Earl) Moore of Galion and Brent (Stacey) Looker of Sulphur Springs; stepchildren, John (Heather) Buyer of Washington Courthouse and Jeff (Alonna) Buyer of Katy, Texas; eight grandchildren, Brooke Hoffman, Crystal Hoffman, Travis Moore, Paige and Shelby Buyer, and Elle, Anna and Joel Buyer; one great grandchild; and nieces and nephew, Deborah Weber and David Looker, and Belinda St. John. In addition to his parents and first wife, he was preceded in death by two infant children and his brothers, Jim and Jerry Looker Sr. and nephews, Jim and Jerry Looker Jr.

Charlie’s family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 5 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at Wise Funeral Service in Bucyrus. Aluminum can tabs will be collected at the funeral home and donated to Ronald McDonald House. The funeral will be on Thursday at 11:00 am at First UCC in Galion with Rev. Darrin Harvey officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery.

Donations may be given to First UCC or the Crawford County Chapter of the American Red Cross. Photos and memories are encouraged on Charlie’s tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.