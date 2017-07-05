by

Cleo LaVon “Vonie” Slemmons, 79 of Marion, died Sunday, July 2, 2017 at Kindred Nursing and Rehabilitation in the Alzheimer’s Unit.

She was born March 24, 1938 in Essex to the late Frank M. I. and Blanche S. (Stoner) Lindley. She was also preceded in death by brothers, Alvin Lee and Leo L. Lindley.

On October 19, 1956 she married Glen Slemmons at the First United Methodist Church, Richwood, and he survives.

Vonie was secretary at River Valley High School for 27 years until her retirement in 2001. She was a 30-year attendee at Grace Polaris Church in Westerville. Family was the most important thing in Vonie’s life, especially her grandchildren.

Besides her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Lisa (Mark) Butterworth, Worthington; Dena (Bob) Kirby, Weeki Wachee, Florida; grandchildren, Allison, Trenton, Nick and Alyssa; a sister, Irene (Eddie) Pendleton, Marengo.

Funeral services will be Thursday, July 6, 2017 at 1:00 PM at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home, Richwood. Friends may call two hours prior to the service, beginning at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in Claibourne Cemetery.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Salvation Army, 317 W. Church Street, Marion, OH 43302.

