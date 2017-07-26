David S. Williams, 64, of Richwood

by

David S. Williams, age 64, of Richwood, passed away Monday, July 24, 2017 at Mt. Carmel East in Columbus.

David was born, one of seven children, in Marion, Ohio on March 15, 1953 to Donald S. and the late Beulah Mae (Murphy) Williams. David was a 1972 graduate of Elgin High School.

David worked many years on his family’s dairy farm and later retired from Honda as a Second Shift Team Leader on Line One in 2015. Never being able to sit still, he continued to work for McAuliffe Ace Hardware in Marysville and enjoyed helping his brother Keith on his farm.

On March 26, 1988, David married Nancy Bard who survives.

David had a love for the outdoors and horses. He enjoyed the American Quarter Horse Fall Exposition and would often enter his horse, Trigger, into The All Horse Parade in Delaware.

David was a lifetime member of The FFA Alumni and the Marion County Dairy Board. He enjoyed being on the Board of Directors at the Prospect Farmers Exchange Board and had a State and American Farmer Degree.

Being a lifelong farmer, David had a collection of antique tractors and would participate in The Richwood Steam and Tractor Show.

David is survived by his wife, Nancy Williams of Richwood; father, Donald S. Williams of Prospect; daughter, Amy Williams of Cleveland, siblings, Linda M. (Mike) Todd of Ft. Wayne, IN, Dwight S. (Kathy) Williams, of Marion, Cheryl M. (Rod) Haberman, of Marion, Keith (Donna) Williams, of Prospect, Janet K. (Bill) Converse of Raymond, OH, and Marlene J. Carney of Thurston, OH and countless nieces, nephews and friends.

Memorial contributions may be made in David’s honor, to his mother’s scholarship, The Beulah Mae Williams Scholarship Fund at The Marion Community Foundation to benefit Marion County 4-H and FFA Members.

Visitation will be held Thursday, July 27, 2017 at Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 East Center St, Marion, from 5 until 7 pm. A funeral service will be held, at the funeral home, Friday, July 28, 2017 at 11 AM with Pastor Therese Lehman officiating. Burial will follow at Waldo Cemetery.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve David’s family and online condolences and memories may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.