Flood Warning Marion, OhioLocal Weather Alerts

...a Flood Warning Remains In Effect Until 415 Pm Edt Friday For Southern Richland...central Marion...southern Ashland...morrow... Crawford And Knox Counties... At 1258 Am Edt, Reporting River Gauges And Departments Of Transportation Indicated Flooding Across The Warned Area Due To Heavy Rain From Wednesday And Thursday. Many Creeks And Streams Have ...Read More.
Effective: July 14, 2017 at 12:04amExpires: July 15, 2017 at 3:38amTarget Area: Knox; Marion

...a Flood Warning Remains In Effect Until 515 Pm Edt Friday For Seneca...northwestern Marion...southwestern Sandusky...wyandot And Northwestern Crawford Counties... At 1258 Am Edt, Reporting River Gauges And Departments Of Transportation Indicated Flooding Across The Warned Area Due To Heavy Rain From Wednesday And Thursday. Many Creeks And Streams Have ...Read More.
Effective: July 14, 2017 at 12:04amExpires: July 15, 2017 at 3:38amTarget Area: Marion

...the Flood Warning Continues For The Following Rivers In Ohio... Portage River At Woodville Sandusky River Above Fremont Sandusky River At Tiffin Blanchard River Near Findlay Scioto River Near Larue ...Read More.
Effective: July 14, 2017 at 2:00amExpires: July 15, 2017 at 11:00amTarget Area: Marion

...the Flood Warning Continues For The Following Rivers In Ohio... Portage River At Woodville Sandusky River Above Fremont Sandusky River At Tiffin Blanchard River Near Findlay Scioto River Near Larue ...Read More.
Effective: July 15, 2017 at 11:00amExpires: July 16, 2017 at 8:00amTarget Area: Marion

Dawn Irene Crabtree, 52, of Marion

Dawn Irene CrabtreeLoving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend, Dawn Irene Crabtree, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 15, 2017. She was 52.

Dawn was born on June 30, 1965 in Marion, Ohio to Franklin Howard and the late Rita Gaither. Dawn attended Marion Harding High School graduating in 1983. Furthering her education, Dawn attended Marion Technical College and earned her Associates in Social Work.

Dawn had a profound love for the outdoors. She enjoyed spending countless hours at the beach watching the waves come and go, while collecting seashells to decorate her bathroom and make wind chimes. On more than one occasion, Dawn and husband, Adam, brought palms tree home to plant (with no avail).

Dawn worked for many years as a dedicated mail carrier for The United States Post Office and as a woman of faith attended Christ the Rock Church in Radnor, Ohio.

On August 11, 2012, Dawn married Adam Crabtree and welcomed his family into her life. Family was everything to Dawn; she loved her large blended family and made sure everyone felt valued and loved. She could often be found doting over her grandchildren; spoiling them any chance she had.

In addition to her husband, Adam, Dawn will be deeply missed by her father, Frank; children, Heather (Paul) Nicolosi of Marion, Kody Clark of Marion, and Kelli Clark of Marion; stepchildren, Adam (Cole Johnston) Crabtree of Marion, Brittany Crabtree of Marion, and Brandon Crabtree of Marion; grandchildren, Brockton Laughrey, Anthony Nicolosi, Natalya Nicolosi, Kareem Crabtree, and Bre’asia Crabtree. Also left to cherish her memory is niece, Shawna Bollinger; nephews, Brandon Bollinger and Cody (Nikki) Crabtree and their children; step-mother, Cathy (Bill) Lute AKA “Granny;” brother, Frank Howard Jr., and lifetime best friend, Cindy Hopkins.

Dawn was preceded in death by her mother, Rita Bollinger and sister, Deana Rae Bollinger.

Memorial donation may be made in Dawn’s honor to Snyder Funeral Homes.

Visitation will be held Thursday, July 20, 2017 at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel from 4 until a 6 p.m. funeral service with Pastor Dale Baker officiating.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Dawn’s family. Online condolences and memories may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.

About Marion Online Obituaries

Obituaries on Marion Online are posted free of charge. That means we do not charge the families and we do not charge the funeral homes. If you would like to post an obituary, and are not already working with a local funeral home, please send the details through our Contact Us page located in the menu towards the top of our site.