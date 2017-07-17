Dawn Irene Crabtree, 52, of Marion

by

Loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend, Dawn Irene Crabtree, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 15, 2017. She was 52.

Dawn was born on June 30, 1965 in Marion, Ohio to Franklin Howard and the late Rita Gaither. Dawn attended Marion Harding High School graduating in 1983. Furthering her education, Dawn attended Marion Technical College and earned her Associates in Social Work.

Dawn had a profound love for the outdoors. She enjoyed spending countless hours at the beach watching the waves come and go, while collecting seashells to decorate her bathroom and make wind chimes. On more than one occasion, Dawn and husband, Adam, brought palms tree home to plant (with no avail).

Dawn worked for many years as a dedicated mail carrier for The United States Post Office and as a woman of faith attended Christ the Rock Church in Radnor, Ohio.

On August 11, 2012, Dawn married Adam Crabtree and welcomed his family into her life. Family was everything to Dawn; she loved her large blended family and made sure everyone felt valued and loved. She could often be found doting over her grandchildren; spoiling them any chance she had.

In addition to her husband, Adam, Dawn will be deeply missed by her father, Frank; children, Heather (Paul) Nicolosi of Marion, Kody Clark of Marion, and Kelli Clark of Marion; stepchildren, Adam (Cole Johnston) Crabtree of Marion, Brittany Crabtree of Marion, and Brandon Crabtree of Marion; grandchildren, Brockton Laughrey, Anthony Nicolosi, Natalya Nicolosi, Kareem Crabtree, and Bre’asia Crabtree. Also left to cherish her memory is niece, Shawna Bollinger; nephews, Brandon Bollinger and Cody (Nikki) Crabtree and their children; step-mother, Cathy (Bill) Lute AKA “Granny;” brother, Frank Howard Jr., and lifetime best friend, Cindy Hopkins.

Dawn was preceded in death by her mother, Rita Bollinger and sister, Deana Rae Bollinger.

Memorial donation may be made in Dawn’s honor to Snyder Funeral Homes.

Visitation will be held Thursday, July 20, 2017 at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel from 4 until a 6 p.m. funeral service with Pastor Dale Baker officiating.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Dawn’s family. Online condolences and memories may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.