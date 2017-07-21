Donald Allen “Don” Freeman, 75, of Marion

by

Donald Allen “Don” Freeman, age 75 of Marion, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday July 19, 2017.

Don was born on May 7, 1942, the oldest of 6 children and the son of Eugene A. and Eva L. (Welsh) Freeman.

On June 3, 1962, Don was united in marriage to Barbara G. Schwaderer. Together they have shared 55 years of marriage.

Don had a passion for woodworking and ceramics and created many special pieces that will be cherished. He also enjoyed the outdoors, boating and camping were special times that made for priceless memories. He enjoyed gardening and working in the yard. Truly a great way to see and enjoy the beauty of the outdoors was by riding his motorcycle.

Another one of Don’s passions was his love of Ham Radio. He was a founding member and president of the Eleven Meter Emergency Radio Club, the Marion Amateur Radio Club and former Emergency Coordinator for the Amateur Radio Emergency Services.

Don’s faith created a solid foundation for his life. He was a longtime member of the Prospect Street United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his devoted wife Barbara G. Freeman; children: Allen (Jessie) Freeman of Marion, Ron (Kim) Freeman of Marion, Stephanie (Andy) Niederkohr of Carey and Jason Freeman of Marion; grandchildren: Cheliesa Freeman, Alec Ogg and Payton Ogg, Brandon Freeman, Sarah (Alan) Patterson, Michael (Annie) Starcher, Troy Starcher, Aron Stoneburner and Casey Stoneburner; 6 great grandchildren; siblings: Janice Chapman, Ralph (Jenny) Freeman, Larry (Barbara) Freeman and Teresa (Dale) Farley.

Don is preceded in death by his parents: Eugene Freeman and Eva Persinger; grandparents: Fred C. and Francis H. (Bowles) Freeman, grandson Rylan Ogg and sister Peggy Jean Freeman.

Visitation will be Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 East Center St., Marion from 11AM to 1PM; Funeral service will immediately follow at 1PM with Pastor Thérèse Lehman officiating; Burial will be in Grand Prairie Cemetery.

If so desired, donations may be made to Ohio Health Hospice or to the family.

