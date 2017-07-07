Dr. Robert Wilson Imbody D.D.S., 86, of Marion

by

Dr. Robert Wilson Imbody D.D.S. age 86 of Marion, Ohio passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at Heartland of Marion.

He was born August 25, 1930 in Marion, Ohio to the late Dr. Elmer W. and Stella M. (Baker) Imbody.

On October 1, 1977 he married Beverly S. Brundige-Imbody.

Robert was a U.S. Army Veteran and was very proud to serve as a dentist in Germany. He loved serving the community for many years as a dentist at Dr. Robert W. Imbody D.D.S.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly Brundige-Imbody of Marion, his children, Dr. Brent (Melissa) Imbody of Beavercreek, Oh. Denyse Randazzo of Overland Park, Ks. six grandchildren, Conner and Loren Imbody, Morgen, Tayler, Bryce and Madison Randazzo, his sister, June Wells of Spokane, Wa, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Dr. John Imbody.

A Service will be held at a later date.