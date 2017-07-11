Earl Simpkins Jr., 86, of Marion

Marion, OhioLocal Weather Alerts
Earl Simpkins Jr., age 86, of Marion passed away on Monday, July 10, 2017, at 2:18 AM in the Marion Manor Nursing Home.

He was born in Marion, Ohio on October 9, 1930 to Earl Simpkins Sr. and Evalina Hughes Dilsaver.

He married Lelia Malone Simpkins who preceded him in death on December 11, 2016.

Earl is survived by one son; Earl (Julia) Simpkins of Delta, OH., three daughters; Connie Jackson, Catherine (Jeff) Carr, & Carol Poston all of Marion, OH., 12 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, 13 great great grandchildren, and daughter-in-law; Nikki Simpkins.

He was preceded in death by two sons; Richard E. Simpkins & Ransome Joe Simpkins, a grandson; Anthony Smith, one brother, one sister, and two son-in-laws; Alan Jackson and Glen Poston.

A private family graveside service will be held and no calling hours will be observed.

Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.boydbornfuneralhome.com

