Flood Warning
...a Flood Warning Remains In Effect Until 415 Pm Edt Friday For Southern Richland...central Marion...southern Ashland...morrow... Crawford And Knox Counties... At 1258 Am Edt, Reporting River Gauges And Departments Of Transportation Indicated Flooding Across The Warned Area Due To Heavy Rain From Wednesday And Thursday. Many Creeks And Streams Have ...Read More.
Effective: July 14, 2017 at 12:04amExpires: July 15, 2017 at 3:38amTarget Area: Knox; Marion

Flood Warning
...a Flood Warning Remains In Effect Until 515 Pm Edt Friday For Seneca...northwestern Marion...southwestern Sandusky...wyandot And Northwestern Crawford Counties... At 1258 Am Edt, Reporting River Gauges And Departments Of Transportation Indicated Flooding Across The Warned Area Due To Heavy Rain From Wednesday And Thursday. Many Creeks And Streams Have ...Read More.
Effective: July 14, 2017 at 12:04amExpires: July 15, 2017 at 3:38amTarget Area: Marion

Flood Warning
...the Flood Warning Continues For The Following Rivers In Ohio... Portage River At Woodville Sandusky River Above Fremont Sandusky River At Tiffin Blanchard River Near Findlay Scioto River Near Larue ...Read More.
Effective: July 14, 2017 at 2:00amExpires: July 15, 2017 at 11:00amTarget Area: Marion

Flood Warning
Effective: July 15, 2017 at 11:00amExpires: July 16, 2017 at 8:00amTarget Area: Marion

Gene E. “Mike” Conners, 66, of Marion

Gene E. “Mike” Conners, age 66, of Marion passed away on Thursday, July 13, 2017, at 11:47 AM in Marion Pointe.

He was born in Marion, Ohio on August 8, 1950 to Charles E. and Thelma Lorain (Pyles) Conners. His father is deceased and his mother survives in Marion.

Mike retired from working in the oil fields of Texas. His favorite past time was fishing in Lake Erie.

He is survived by a son; Robert Allen (Amy) Conners of Marion, OH., two brothers; Vernon (Pam) Conners of Marion, OH. & Raymond (Gerri) Conners of West Virginia, four sisters; Lora Belcher, Ollie Johnson, Karen Nitz, & Ruby Forman all of Marion, OH., a granddaughter; Brandon Conners, three great grandchildren; Alexis, Braylin, & Savayah, and a many nieces & nephews including a special niece; Gina Huffine. Mike is also survived by his girl friend; Lisa Coppler and her son; Robbie.

Preceding him in death along with his father were a son; Michael Conners and a daughter; Jennifer Conners.

Friends may call at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home on Sunday; July 16, 2017, from 4:00 – 6:00 PM. Pastor Marty Carmichael will conduct the funeral service in the funeral home on Monday at 1:30 PM with burial to follow in the Agosta Cemetery.

Online condolences to the family may be sent on www.boydbornfuneralhome.com

