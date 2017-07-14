Gene E. “Mike” Conners, 66, of Marion

Gene E. “Mike” Conners, age 66, of Marion passed away on Thursday, July 13, 2017, at 11:47 AM in Marion Pointe.
He was born in Marion, Ohio on August 8, 1950 to Charles E. and Thelma Lorain (Pyles) Conners. His father is deceased and his mother survives in Marion.
Mike retired from working in the oil fields of Texas. His favorite past time was fishing in Lake Erie.
He is survived by a son; Robert Allen (Amy) Conners of Marion, OH., two brothers; Vernon (Pam) Conners of Marion, OH. & Raymond (Gerri) Conners of West Virginia, four sisters; Lora Belcher, Ollie Johnson, Karen Nitz, & Ruby Forman all of Marion, OH., a granddaughter; Brandon Conners, three great grandchildren; Alexis, Braylin, & Savayah, and a many nieces & nephews including a special niece; Gina Huffine. Mike is also survived by his girl friend; Lisa Coppler and her son; Robbie.
Preceding him in death along with his father were a son; Michael Conners and a daughter; Jennifer Conners.
Friends may call at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home on Sunday; July 16, 2017, from 4:00 – 6:00 PM. Pastor Marty Carmichael will conduct the funeral service in the funeral home on Monday at 1:30 PM with burial to follow in the Agosta Cemetery.
Online condolences to the family may be sent on www.boydbornfuneralhome.com