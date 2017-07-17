Herman R. Brammer, 91, of Marion

Herman R. Brammer age 91 of Marion, Ohio passed away Friday, July 14, 2017 at his residence.
He was born December 16, 1925 in South Point, Ohio to the late Glen and Garnet (Suiter) Brammer.
Herman was a U.S. Navy veteran serving during WWII on the USS Canberra, he was awarded the Victory Ribbon, Asiatic Pacific Ribbon (5 Stars), America Area and Philippine Liberation.
After returning home from the service he started working at Pollack Steel, then went to B.F. Goodrich in Green Camp for 31 years and retired from U.R.W. as field representative in 1989.
One evening at a square dance he met the love of his life, Erma M. (Clark) Brammer; they spent the next 66 years side by side. They had two daughters, Sharon (Shannon) Lloyd of Delaware, Oh. Linda Brammer of Marion, Oh. two grandsons, Christopher Owings of Phoenix, Az., and Andrew Lloyd of Buffalo, Ny.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Vernon Brammer.
Herman always said he had four great women in his life – his mother, his wife and his two daughters.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 19, 2017 from 4 – 7 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Thursday, July 20, 2017 @ 11AM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home with Pastor Dan Owings officiating. Burial will follow at Marion Cemetery where Military Honors will be conducted by Marion County United Veterans Council.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Marion General Hospital Ohio Health Hospice or American Legion Post #584. On line condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com