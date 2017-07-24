Jack C. Hendrix, 86, of Marion

by

Jack C. Hendrix, age 86, of Marion, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 25, 2017 at his home.

Jack was born in Akron, Ohio to the late Colice and Jenny (Cauble) Hendrix on June 6, 1931 and resided in Stow, Ohio area most of his adult life. He loved Lake Erie and spent many days and hours enjoying fishing, swimming, and partying at the Lake. This is where Jack met his wife, Phyllis whom he married in the middle of Lake Erie surrounded by 10 boats with their friends in attendance on September 14, 1991. They enjoyed 25 years as a married couple and melded their two families into one.

Jack retired from Ford Motor Company Stamping Plant in Northfield, Ohio and moved to Marion to be with his wife. Jack made many friends in Marion and especially enjoyed his years as a member of the Gyro Club. But his Florida buddies, Jerry and Mel will always be the best buddies, except for his special friend Richard Chard of Green Camp.

Jack is survived by his children, Tim (Shirley) Hendrix of Apex, North Carolina, Vickie (Mike) Smith of Madison, Ohio and Jack (Susan) Hendrix of Spokane, Washington, six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Stepson, Brad Ebersole and his wife Whitney along with their daughter Alyssa also survive.

Jack loved the outdoors and relished mowing their property with his zero-turn radius mower. It was with much trepidation that he gave up mowing privileges to his wife, son-in law, and friends. He will always remember his trusty pet Teddy and their many travels around Marion County; and his newest friend Mocha, his protector.

Jack and Phyllis had many cruise adventures, but his final gift was a riverboat cruise on the St. Lawrence Seaway. He really enjoyed the closeness of the passengers and cruise staff.

Contributions in his name may be made to the Marion Area Humane Society, 2264 Richland Rd., Marion, OH 43302.

A celebration of Jack C.Hendrix’s life will take place Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 4535 Smeltzer Road, Marion, OH from 3:00 to 5:00 PM. Please join his wife, Phyllis, and his children, Vickie, Tim and Jackie, as they reminisce over memories and photos of their lives with Jack over 86 years of joys, sorrows, love and accomplishments.

