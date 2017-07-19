John F. Shepherd, 77 of New Bloomington, died Monday, July 17, 2017 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born March 25, 1940 in Marion to the late Charles and Martha (Harrod) Shepherd. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Sharon Shepherd; two brothers, Paul Shepherd and Don Shepherd.
He worked at Whirlpool for over 30 years as a machine operator, retiring in October, 2000. He was a strong Christian, who in his younger days enjoyed playing golf. One of his great enjoyments was watching Westerns.
He is survived by his wife, Mary (Temple) Shepherd, New Bloomington; children, Chandra (Craig) Shaw, Cardington; Kyla (Greg) Shaw, Hobe Sound, FL; Michelle (Toby) Long, New Bloomington; Jonda Shepherd, Paulette (Chris) Mosher, and Scott Shepherd; ten grandchildren, including “Grandpa’s boy”, Ryan; three sisters, Connie Sue Boggs, Marion; Karen Shepherd, Marion; Jeanie Meddles, Marion; two brothers, Billy Shepherd, Charles Shepherd; half-siblings, Eddie(Deb) Shepherd, Marion; Donna Lines, Marion; Micki (Ken) Adams, Pfeiffer Station; Lisa (Tim) Hershfield, Ridgeway.
Funeral services will be Friday, July 21, 2017 at 12:00 noon at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home, LaRue with Pastor Charles Bowling officiating. Burial will follow in Agosta Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday from 5 to 7 PM at the funeral home in LaRue.
Memorial gifts may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.
