Flood Warning Marion, Ohio

Flood Warning
...a Flood Warning Remains In Effect Until 415 Pm Edt Friday For Southern Richland...central Marion...southern Ashland...morrow... Crawford And Knox Counties... At 1258 Am Edt, Reporting River Gauges And Departments Of Transportation Indicated Flooding Across The Warned Area Due To Heavy Rain From Wednesday And Thursday. Many Creeks And Streams Have ...Read More.
Effective: July 14, 2017 at 12:04amExpires: July 15, 2017 at 3:38amTarget Area: Knox; Marion

Flood Warning
...a Flood Warning Remains In Effect Until 515 Pm Edt Friday For Seneca...northwestern Marion...southwestern Sandusky...wyandot And Northwestern Crawford Counties... At 1258 Am Edt, Reporting River Gauges And Departments Of Transportation Indicated Flooding Across The Warned Area Due To Heavy Rain From Wednesday And Thursday. Many Creeks And Streams Have ...Read More.
Effective: July 14, 2017 at 12:04amExpires: July 15, 2017 at 3:38amTarget Area: Marion

Flood Warning
...the Flood Warning Continues For The Following Rivers In Ohio... Portage River At Woodville Sandusky River Above Fremont Sandusky River At Tiffin Blanchard River Near Findlay Scioto River Near Larue ...Read More.
Effective: July 14, 2017 at 2:00amExpires: July 15, 2017 at 11:00amTarget Area: Marion

Flood Warning
...the Flood Warning Continues For The Following Rivers In Ohio... Portage River At Woodville Sandusky River Above Fremont Sandusky River At Tiffin Blanchard River Near Findlay Scioto River Near Larue ...Read More.
Effective: July 15, 2017 at 11:00amExpires: July 16, 2017 at 8:00amTarget Area: Marion

John F. Shepherd, 77, of New Bloomington

John F. ShepherdJohn F. Shepherd, 77 of New Bloomington, died Monday, July 17, 2017 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born March 25, 1940 in Marion to the late Charles and Martha (Harrod) Shepherd. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Sharon Shepherd; two brothers, Paul Shepherd and Don Shepherd.

He worked at Whirlpool for over 30 years as a machine operator, retiring in October, 2000. He was a strong Christian, who in his younger days enjoyed playing golf. One of his great enjoyments was watching Westerns.

He is survived by his wife, Mary (Temple) Shepherd, New Bloomington; children, Chandra (Craig) Shaw, Cardington; Kyla (Greg) Shaw, Hobe Sound, FL; Michelle (Toby) Long, New Bloomington; Jonda Shepherd, Paulette (Chris) Mosher, and Scott Shepherd; ten grandchildren, including “Grandpa’s boy”, Ryan; three sisters, Connie Sue Boggs, Marion; Karen Shepherd, Marion; Jeanie Meddles, Marion; two brothers, Billy Shepherd, Charles Shepherd; half-siblings, Eddie(Deb) Shepherd, Marion; Donna Lines, Marion; Micki (Ken) Adams, Pfeiffer Station; Lisa (Tim) Hershfield, Ridgeway.

Funeral services will be Friday, July 21, 2017 at 12:00 noon at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home, LaRue with Pastor Charles Bowling officiating. Burial will follow in Agosta Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday from 5 to 7 PM at the funeral home in LaRue.

Memorial gifts may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com

