June Ruth (Lawson) Myers, 88, of Marion

June Ruth (Lawson) Myers, age 88, of Marion passed away Monday, July 17, 2017 at her home.
June was born in Kansas City, Missouri on June 12, 1929 to the late Emerald Lawson and Veda Inez Keithley. At a young age her family moved to Marion where she met her husband and raised her family.
June graduated from Marion Harding High School in 1947. She married Leland Myers on February 2, 1950; together they spend 62 years together until his death on December 23, 2012.
June was a long time member of The First Church of the Brethren in Marion. She was previously active in The Beta Sigma Phi and Laureate Delta Delta Sororities, Creators Guild and Child Conservation League.
June is survived by daughters, Susan Lee (Myers) Welch of Marion and Marjorie Jean (Myers) Coldiron of Aiken, South Carolina, five grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great-grandchildren.
June is preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Tomas Orville Myers, and siblings: Jack Lawson, Louise Jean Lawson and Rosanne Turner.
Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. at Pleasant Township Cemetery on Saturday, August 26, 2017.
Donations may be made in June’s honor to The Red Cross of Marion County.
