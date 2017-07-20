Flood Warning Marion, OhioLocal Weather Alerts

Flood Warning
...a Flood Warning Remains In Effect Until 415 Pm Edt Friday For Southern Richland...central Marion...southern Ashland...morrow... Crawford And Knox Counties... At 1258 Am Edt, Reporting River Gauges And Departments Of Transportation Indicated Flooding Across The Warned Area Due To Heavy Rain From Wednesday And Thursday. Many Creeks And Streams Have ...Read More.
Effective: July 14, 2017 at 12:04amExpires: July 15, 2017 at 3:38amTarget Area: Knox; Marion

Flood Warning
...a Flood Warning Remains In Effect Until 515 Pm Edt Friday For Seneca...northwestern Marion...southwestern Sandusky...wyandot And Northwestern Crawford Counties... At 1258 Am Edt, Reporting River Gauges And Departments Of Transportation Indicated Flooding Across The Warned Area Due To Heavy Rain From Wednesday And Thursday. Many Creeks And Streams Have ...Read More.
Effective: July 14, 2017 at 12:04amExpires: July 15, 2017 at 3:38amTarget Area: Marion

Flood Warning
...the Flood Warning Continues For The Following Rivers In Ohio... Portage River At Woodville Sandusky River Above Fremont Sandusky River At Tiffin Blanchard River Near Findlay Scioto River Near Larue ...Read More.
Effective: July 14, 2017 at 2:00amExpires: July 15, 2017 at 11:00amTarget Area: Marion

Flood Warning
...the Flood Warning Continues For The Following Rivers In Ohio... Portage River At Woodville Sandusky River Above Fremont Sandusky River At Tiffin Blanchard River Near Findlay Scioto River Near Larue ...Read More.
Effective: July 15, 2017 at 11:00amExpires: July 16, 2017 at 8:00amTarget Area: Marion

June Ruth (Lawson) Myers, 88, of Marion

July 20, 2017 by

June Ruth (Lawson) MyersJune Ruth (Lawson) Myers, age 88, of Marion passed away Monday, July 17, 2017 at her home.

June was born in Kansas City, Missouri on June 12, 1929 to the late Emerald Lawson and Veda Inez Keithley. At a young age her family moved to Marion where she met her husband and raised her family.

June graduated from Marion Harding High School in 1947. She married Leland Myers on February 2, 1950; together they spend 62 years together until his death on December 23, 2012.

June was a long time member of The First Church of the Brethren in Marion. She was previously active in The Beta Sigma Phi and Laureate Delta Delta Sororities, Creators Guild and Child Conservation League.

June is survived by daughters, Susan Lee (Myers) Welch of Marion and Marjorie Jean (Myers) Coldiron of Aiken, South Carolina, five grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great-grandchildren.

June is preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Tomas Orville Myers, and siblings: Jack Lawson, Louise Jean Lawson and Rosanne Turner.

Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. at Pleasant Township Cemetery on Saturday, August 26, 2017.

Donations may be made in June’s honor to The Red Cross of Marion County.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve June’s family. Online condolences and memories may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.

About Marion Online Obituaries

Obituaries on Marion Online are posted free of charge. That means we do not charge the families and we do not charge the funeral homes. If you would like to post an obituary, and are not already working with a local funeral home, please send the details through our Contact Us page located in the menu towards the top of our site.