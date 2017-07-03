Kerry V. Pierce, 66, formerly of Marion

by

Kerry V. Pierce age 66 of Harper Woods, Michigan formerly of Marion, Ohio passed away Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at Saints Johns Hospital in Detroit, Michigan.

He was born April 7, 1951 in Galion, Ohio to Darrel and Patricia (Brake) Pierce.

On November 6, 1982 he married Margaret (Temple) Pierce.

Kerry was involved in law enforcement his entire career starting with the Marion County Auxiliary Sheriff Department, then with Franklin County Sheriff Department, then was employed by the Federal Government with The Department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Texas Border Patrol until he was promoted to Agent in Charge in Port Huron, MI. He retired as Senior Special Agent in 2006 after 32 years of service. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran and his spare time he enjoyed competitive shooting and was an avid photographer.

Kerry is survived by his wife, Margaret Pierce of Harper Woods, MI., his mother, Patricia Pierce of Marion, his brother, Dana Pierce of Marion, and his sister Karen (Jimi) Simmers of Marion.

He was preceded in death by his father, Darrel Pierce and his sister.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 5, 2017 from 10 AM to 2PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at 2 PM at the funeral home with Pastor Russell Howard officiating. Burial will follow at Chapel Heights Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Marion Area Humane Society. On line condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com