Leslie Ann Sears Weichenthal, 69, of Marion

by

Leslie Ann Sears Weichenthal passed away peacefully on July 21, 2017 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Leslie was born on April 21,1948 in Rochester, NY, to Clifford Edward Sears and Anita Behnke Sears.

Leslie is survived by her husband, David Weichenthal. She married David on December 28, 1974 in Pittsford, New York. Also surviving are children Wendy Weichenthal (Derek Markle) and Stephen (Patti) Weichenthal; and two grandchildren, Alexander Simpkins and Emma Weichenthal. In addition, Leslie is survived by siblings Pamela Riedl (Helmut), Mary Lee Ten Eyck (Toby), Elizabeth “Betsy” Sears (James Renk) and Clifford Sears (Priscilla), as well as ten nieces and nephews.

Leslie graduated from Pittsford High School and received her Bachelor of Secondary Education from Keuka College. She earned her permanent teaching certificate at SUNY Geneseo and a Master of Theological Studies from Trinity Lutheran Seminary.

A passionate educator, Leslie taught physically, mentally, and emotionally challenged high school students at BOCES in Fairport, NY for seven years. She later became a professor of speech and composition at Marion Technical College. There she started a literary publication for student authors and promoted high standards in the classroom. She touched thousands of lives.

As a retiree, Leslie taught Learning Enrichment classes for seniors. One class on journal writing spawned a local writers’ group. A woman of strong faith, she also taught adult Sunday school and was a former Sunday school superintendent.

An avid bridge player, Leslie played for 30 years and achieved her life master, bronze life master and silver life master this past year. She shared her passion with others by teaching free bridge classes. She is a past director of the Marion Duplicate Bridge Club.

Leslie had the heart of a servant. She volunteered for a decade at the Marion Palace Theatre. She loved feeding people through the free community suppers and the produce giveaways through her church. In the past, she served at the Columbus family homeless shelter and Faith Mission. She fought suicide by volunteering at Care-line. She painted homes with Habitat for Humanity in response to Appalachian flooding.

Leslie was truly interested in people and their stories. She greeted you with a smile and had a ready laugh. She took an interest in different cultures and loved to travel. She lived in England for a summer, studying Shakespeare and meeting Sir Laurence Olivier.

Leslie was a fierce advocate for her loved ones and against injustice. She cared for her family and friends through illnesses and crises. She embodied her favorite verse in Micah 6:8, “What does the Lord require of you? To do justice, to love mercy, and to walk humbly with your God.”

A voracious reader, Leslie savored mysteries and had the pleasure of meeting Anne Perry at the Marion Public Library. She enjoyed logic puzzles and crafts, including knitting and quilting. Leslie loved animals, including dogs and a pet rabbit.

Calling hours will be at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waldo on Sunday, July 30 from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. The funeral service conducted by Pastor Sarah Schaaf will be on Monday, July 31 at 11 a.m. at the same location. The Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Memorial gifts may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 135 W. Main St. Waldo, Ohio 43356 in Leslie’s honor. They will be divided among the community suppers, the produce giveaway, Heifer International and a school in Haiti.

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com.