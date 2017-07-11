Marjorie Ann (Goff) Lewis, 92, of Marion

by

Marjorie Ann (Goff) Lewis, age 92 of Marion, passed away Saturday, July 8, 2017 at Brookdale of Marion.

Marjorie was born on May 1, 1925 in Marion, the only child of Vernon and Florence (Krautter) Goff. She was baptized and raised up in faith at what is now Prospect Street United Methodist Church in Marion. She graduated from Marion Harding High School in the class of 1943. She then completed her RN training in Cleveland, Ohio at what was the St. Luke’s Hospital in 1947.

Marjorie married Charles F. Lewis on October 6, 1951 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Marion. The couple soon after joined Emanuel Lutheran Church in Marion, where she is still a member.

Marjorie appreciated and enjoyed working nearly 40 years as a Registered Nurse. She worked in labor and delivery, general nursing, and served as a LPN instructor all while employed by Marion General Hospital. She also worked as a nurse for Marion County Public Health. She retired in 1987.

Marjorie and Charles enjoyed many years of camping and travel all over North America. She was a proud Ohio State Buckeye and a proud citizen of Marion.

Marjorie was a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church, and associate member of St. Paul’s Lutheran in Marion. Her son Craig is pastor at St. Paul’s Lutheran as well as St. Paul’s Episcopal in Marion.

Since August of 2009, Marjorie has been a resident of Brookdale, formerly Sterling House, on Barks road. The Lewis family is very thankful and appreciative to the Brookdale staff, along with Ohio Health Hospice, for their loving and dedicated care of Marjorie.

Marjorie is survived by her only child, Rev. Craig F. Lewis and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband Charles F. Lewis who died May 2004.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, July 13, 2017 at Marion Cemetery, new side, at 11:30AM with Deacon Kevin Kehn officiating. A lite lunch will be served, immediately following the graveside, at St. Paul’s Lutheran, 930 Harding Memorial Parkway, Marion.

In lieu of flowers, donations are desired to be made to any of the local congregations mentioned above or to the Marion County Humane Society or the Marion Historical Society.

