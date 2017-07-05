by

Martha Jane Hay 92 of Groveport, died peacefully early Monday morning July 3, 2017 at Mount Carmel East.

She was born June 2, 1925 in Richwood to the late LeRoy and Alona Starling (Seaman) Harraman, she was also predeceased by her husband Hayden D. Hay, they were married January 5, 1946 and he died October 18, 1998 after 52 years of marriage. She was also predeceased by one son: John Hayden Hay, one daughter: Alona Jane Hay, grandson: Michael Lemon, siblings: Ray and Arnett Harraman, Bonnie Erwin, June Longshore, Elma Boyd and Virginia Smith.

Martha was a 1943 graduate of the Richwood High School and she was a member of the Straight Creek Enterprise Baptist Church in Waverly since 1957.

Family was the most important thing in her life.

Surviving are her daughters: Bonita (Les Imboden) Hartle of Dublin, Carolyn (Daryl) Green of Grove City and Diana (Sam) Fluck of Groveport

Grandchildren: Tracy (JD) Stillion, Jamie Childs, Amanda (Jason) Lenix, Richard (Becky) Green, Sammi (Josh) Kinser, Joe (Taylor) Fluck and Martha Hay

granddaughter-in-law: Ellise Lemon

Thirteen great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren

Funeral services will be held Friday July 7, 2017 at 1:00 pm, friends may call two hours prior beginning at 11:00 am, Pastor Paul Barnes will officiate, burial will follow in the Price Cemetery

Memorial gifts may be made to the Madison Christian Church at 3565 Bixby Rd, Groveport, OH 43125.

