Mary Alice Webb Schroeder, 83, of Marion

Mary Alice Webb Schroeder, age 83 of Marion formerly of Marengo died Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at Bennington Glenn in Marengo.

She was born on May 31, 1934 in Galena to the late Theodore and Beulah (Lester) Davis. Following the death of her father she was raised by her step-father Arlin “Doc” Austin. Mary graduated from Highland High School. Growing up in Sparta as a youth she met and would soon marry the love of her life Gordon Webb. They were happily married for 17 years until his sudden passing in 1967.

She owned and operated the former Village Shoppe in Marengo for 16 years, with her second husband L. Merlin Schroeder. With a friendly disposition, she lived her life as the sign read in the Shoppe, “There are no strangers here”. She was active with the Seniors on Center in Mt. Gilead. In 1997 she moved to Marion from Marengo and became active with the Marion Senior Citizens, also.

She loved the Lord and was active in the ministries of the Church of Christ in Marion and the Ambassadors Sunday school class. She was described as a lovable social butterfly, with many friends. Mary Alice loved to dance, listen to music, and play cards. Happy and with a selfless nature, she was generous and always put the needs of others before her own.

Above all else Mary Alice was at her best being a “mom” and was most proud being just that to her treasured family, for which she will forever be remembered.

She is survived by her Sons: Tom (Zeenat) Webb, Bob Webb all of Delaware, Mark (Tami) Webb of Dayton, Daughter: Kim (Curt) Grau of Duncan, SC, 16 Grandchildren, numerous Great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her second husband L. Merlin Schroeder in 2001 and son Terry Webb in 2017.

Friends may call Friday 12:00 -2:00 p.m. at DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. St. Rt. 61 at SR 3, Sunbury, where funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m., with Pastor Jimmy Thompson officiating. Interment will follow in Bloomfield Cemetery, near Sparta.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Marengo United Methodist Church Food Pantry.

