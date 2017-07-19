Maxine I. Hunter, 90, of Marion

by

Maxine I. Hunter, age 90, of Marion, died Sunday morning, July 16, 2017, at Heartland of Marion following a brief illness.

On January 2, 1927, Maxine was born in Iron Mountain, Michigan, the daughter of the late Jay and Elda (Cotton) Hayden. Her family moved shortly thereafter to Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin, where she was raised and graduated from Sheboygan Falls High School in the class of 1944. Next, she graduated from the University of Wisconsin, LaCrosse with a bachelor’s degree in Physical Education and Recreation and a minor in Music.

Developing a love for music at a young age, Maxine started piano lessons at age 7, followed by violin and then cello, which has always been her favorite instrument. While in high school, she played cello in a string quintet and the Sheboygan Symphony Orchestra.

Having a love for new experiences, Maxine has lived and worked throughout the United States taking advantage of many opportunities. Following her graduation from college, she began her working career as a recreation director at the Kahler Hospitals School of Nursing in Rochester, Minnesota. Next, she served as the Physical Education teacher in the public schools of West Alice, Wisconsin.

Wanting to further her education and broaden her study of dance, Maxine returned to the University of Wisconsin, Madison Campus, to receive her master’s degree in Modern Dance in 1957. She then accepted a position as instructor of dance and gymnastics at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida. During the summers, between regular school sessions, she enjoyed working as the waterfront director at The Mohawk, a summer hotel in Old Forge, New York, performing in water ski shows, teaching water skiing, and being the “top of the pyramid.”

In 1959 Maxine left Florida for Michigan State University where she was Assistant Professor and Chairman of the Dance Department. It was there where she became great friends with Barbara Southward, a fellow teacher, skier, and tennis player. One weekend, Barbara was visited by her cousin, John Hunter, and at that time Maxine and John were briefly introduced. Nearly ten years later, John and Maxine were reacquainted and after this meeting nothing could keep them apart. Six months later, they were married on January 17, 1976, in Mentor, Ohio, near where John was currently working. During their 41 years together they have shared many unique life passions, including a love for traveling, many of their travels being cruises through the Mediterranean Sea, a love for music, and a love for each other’s warm companionship.

In the ten years before she and John were reacquainted, Maxine moved on to Alma College, Alma, Michigan where she taught Modern Dance, Physical Education, Field Hockey, and Archery and, in coordination with the Theatre Dept., developed a Theatre and Dance Major. From there she retired as an Associate Professor and was inducted into the Alma Hall of Fame for her success as an archery coach.

After retiring from the Alma College and marrying John, Maxine finally resumed pursuing her love of music. Having played the cello her entire life, she successfully auditioned at the Lakeland Community College Orchestra. Later, when she and John moved to Marion in 1985, she then joined the Central Ohio Symphony Orchestra, performing with them for over twenty years; and could often be found in the pit at the Palace playing in the Palace Theatre Orchestra for musicales.

Having a passion for creating music arrangements, Maxine enjoyed playing in and writing countless arrangements for the Delion Cello Quartet and the String Connection, a Marion string quartet.

Being actively involved in the Marion Community, Maxine was a member of the Epworth United Methodist Church, the Marion Senior Center, TWIG I with Marion General Hospital, and the Marion Lecture Recital Club where she also was a past president.

A very athletic woman, Maxine loved snow skiing, playing tennis, dance, playing golf, and, in her younger years, played in district and national field hockey tournaments.

With a bright mind, Maxine had countless interests and passions throughout her life that kept her feeling challenged, especially a good crossword puzzle. She was a caring and helpful person, who was loyal to and supported her family and friends.

Maxine will be dearly missed by her husband, John Hunter of Marion; brother and sister-in-law, Jay Jr. and Mavis Hayden of Highland Village, Texas; three nephews: Greg (Marilyn) Rimling of Lewisville, Texas, Dan (Faith) Rimling of Mays Landing, New Jersey, and Kevin Jaeger of Abilene, Texas; and two nieces: Babette Allman of Lewisville, Texas, and Brandi Jaeger of Dallas, Texas; a dear friend and cousin, Barbara Southward of Marion, Ohio; and a beloved kitty, Punkin.

Including her parents, Maxine was preceded in death by her sister, Mavis Rimling.

Her family will greet friends from 1 – 2 p.m. on Monday, July 24, 2017, at the Epworth United Methodist Church, 249 E. Center St., Marion. Services honoring her life will follow there at 2 p.m., with Rev. David Hoffman officiating. Inurnment will follow in Marion Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Epworth United Methodist Church or The Palace Theatre.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to have been chosen to serve the Hunter family and your favorite memories and condolences may be shared with them via www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.