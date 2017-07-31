Michael G. Mitchell, 70, of Marion

by

Michael G. Mitchell age 70 of Marion, Ohio passed peacefully surrounded by and in the loving arms of his family. God gave us a beautiful ending to a sad time. The family of Michael is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers we received. We appreciate you all so much!

He was born February 14, 1947 in Marion, Ohio to the late George and Lavern (Levein) Mitchell.

A positive kind man with an optimistic outlook on life he liked to think of death as a vacation in heaven and that everyone would be reunited.

With a distinctive voice he will be remembered as Santa on WMRN, which he enjoyed doing for over 18 years bringing blessings and joy to people of all ages. He was also a true lover of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael worked at Central Soya for 20 years and retired from Clear Channel WMRN as Director of Sales after 20 years.

He also found time to be involved in the community. He was an active member of the Gyro Club, board member of Emanuel Lutheran Church, past president of Marion Sales Advertising Club and past member of the Elks and Moose Lodges.

On February 14, 1990 he married Sandra (Huddle) Mitchell, she survives in Marion. With a heart of gold and true romantic Michael would leave a love note everyday for his wife, they spent most everyday slow dancing lost in each other’s eyes. One of their favorite quotes “when life gives you thunderstorms dance through them.”

One of Michael and Sandy’s many interest included extensive traveling. Michael enjoyed island trips, cruises and visiting many of the U.S. states.

Michael is survived by his wife Sandy Mitchell of Marion, four children, Dina (Ray) Rudd of Marion, Andrea Ballinger of Marion, Bill (Anita) Mitchell of Upper Sandusky and Christa Mitchell of Upper Sandusky, 10 grandchildren, Whitney (Michael) Roberts, Christopher (Samantha) Garnow, Ryan (Brittani) Garnow, Alexandrea Kitzmiller, Bryant Rudd, Danielle Rudd, Samantha Ballinger, Kalee Ballinger, Mike Mitchell, Amanda Mitchell and 13 great grandchildren.

Michael’s kindness and compassion extended beyond his family to include his exceeding love for animals, especially his best buddy Jax. His family like to think of Michael as “Jack Hanna Jr.”

If Love Could Have Saved Him…he would Have Lived Forever.

Visitation for Michael will be held Friday, August 4, 2017 from 4 – 8 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home and Saturday, August 5, 2017 from 10 – 11 AM at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 241 S. Prospect St. Funeral service will be at 11AM Saturday, August 5, 2017 at Emanuel Lutheran Church with Pastor Mark Schuring officiating, Burial will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Emanuel Lutheran Church Radio Fund or to the Marion Animal Shelter. On line condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com