Myron L. Rhoads, 77, of Marion

Myron L. Rhoads, age 77, of Marion passed away on Friday, July 28, 2017, at 2:25 AM in the Heartland of Marion.

He was born in Marion, Ohio on January 2, 1940, the son of the late Raymond and Mabel (Cates) Rhoads.

Surviving are brothers; Alan (Beverly) Rhoads of Marion, OH., Glen (Bobbie) Rhoads of Haines City, FL., & Hal (Cathy) Rhoads of Marion, OH., a sister; Holly (Mike) Pilo of Merritt Island, FL., five nieces, three nephews, two great nieces, & nine great nephews.

Myron graduated from Ridgedale High School in 1958. He also graduated from the Culinary Institute of America. Myron worked for Marriott Hotels in Chicago, IL. as a master chef for many years. When he returned to Marion, he opened Rhoads Town & Country Restaurant with his brother; Glen in 1974. After retirement, he owned and operated Ice Cream Junction for a short time. He also had the concessions at the Marion Coliseum.

Friends may call at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home on Monday, July 31, 2017, from 5:00 – 8:00 PM. Pastor Kathy Herr will conduct the funeral service in the funeral home on Tuesday, August 1, 2017, at 10:00 AM with burial to follow in the Meeker Cemetery.

Donations in Myron’s name may be given to the Meeker United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be sent to www.boydbornfuneralhome.com