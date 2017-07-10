by

Pamela “Pam” Kaye Neel, 74 of Richwood died early Saturday morning, July 8, 2017 at The Ohio State University Medical Center following nearly a year-long battle with cancer.

She was born January 4, 1943 in Marion to the late Paul and Ruby (Mitchell) Kaelber. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Kaelber, and brother-in-law, Larry McGee.

Pam worked for North Union Schools for over 20 years, retiring in 2002 to provide care for her Type I diabetic grandson, Cody, and later to welcome home her two new grandchildren from Russia, Emma and Eli. When out and about, it was not uncommon for Pam to be greeted by her former students.

Pam was a loving and social woman. She enjoyed hosting friends and family for dinner parties, holidays or even game nights. Although she enjoyed many card games, she was wicked at Spoons.

She loved to shop, travel, dine out and go to the movies. However, most weekends and evenings, she was found attending one of her grandchildren’s activities and she cheered for their teammates equally.

Anyone who knew Pam knew that her passion was her family, especially the grandchildren. She enjoyed attending their music concerts, sporting events, robotics competitions, or art show events. She was their biggest supporter. She adored her friends and treated them like family.

Pam was a dedicated member of the Richwood Church of Christ where she was active with the women’s groups and VBS.

She graduated as a Richwood Tiger and following high school, she met Don Neel whom she married on November 23, 1963 at the Richwood First Baptist Church and he survives.

She is also survived by her daughter, Shelly (Todd) Mishler, Richwood; her son, Shawn Neel, Richwood; three grandchildren, Cody Neel, Emma Mishler and Eli Mishler, two sisters, Carolyn McGee, Marysville; Patti (Jim) Kreis, Marysville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at 11:00 AM at the Richwood Church of Christ with Pastor Matthew Craig officiating. Burial will follow in the Claibourne Cemetery. Friends may call Tuesday from 3 to 7 PM at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home, Richwood.

Memorial gifts may be made to Richwood Church of Christ, 29063 Sivey Road, Richwood, OH 43344 and Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (www.jdrf.org), 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004.

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com