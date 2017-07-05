Penny J. Langdon, 62, of Marion

by

Penny J. Langdon age 62 of Marion, Ohio passed away Friday, June 30, 2017 at Marion General Hospital.

She was born January 29, 1955 in Marion to the late William and Doris (Dillinger) Langdon.

Penny was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church and was employed at MARCA Industries for many years.

She is survived by her siblings, Linda Langdon of Marion, Janet (Phil) McCrery of La Porte, IN., Scott Langdon of Marion, Sue Langdon of Marion, Mike (Rob Wilkeson) Langdon of Westerville, OH., nieces and nephews, Daniel (Sarah) Langdon, Brent McCrery, Brian (Jenny) McCrery, great nieces and nephews, Rachel McCrery, Nathan McCrery and Dylan Langdon.

Visitation for Penny will be held Friday, July 7, 2017 from 4 – 7 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Services will follow at 7 PM at the funeral home with Rev. David Hoffman officiating. Burial will take place at a later date.

On line condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com