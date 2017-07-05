Robert E. “Bob” Taylor, 72, of Marion

by

Robert E. “Bob” Taylor, age 72, passed away on June 22, 2017.

He was preceded in death by his parents; James S. and Gladys M. (Sherman) Taylor, a brother; Gary A. Taylor and a half-brother; Ralph Taylor. Surviving are his sister; Cleo (Taylor) Orsini and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bob enjoyed bowling and had the achievement of bowling a perfect game. He had a wonderful sense of humor and could always be relied upon for telling a good joke. Even during his final weeks battling cancer, he kept an upbeat attitude and had a smile and a joke for his doctors and nursing staff.

Bob most recently before his retirement worked at Silverline in Marion. Throughout his life he enjoyed fixing things from computers to lawnmowers and had a special knack for repairing them. He was happiest in life when he had some scratch off lottery tickets, a cup of coffee and some cookies or sweets. He was a truly kind and gentle soul who will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

In keeping with his wishes, Bob has been cremated and his family will observe a private burial. Bob’s cremation was handled by Simply Cremation of Marion, a division of the Hughes-Allen Funeral Home.