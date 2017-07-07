Rochelle Elsasser, 53, of Marion

by

Rochelle Elsasser, age 53 of Marion, passed away on Wednesday July 5, 2017 at Marion General Hospital.

She was born on July 1, 1964 in Marion, the daughter of Patsy (Sizemore) Walker and Donald Eugene Elsasser. She was educated at Harding High School, graduating in the class of 1982. For many years, Rochelle served as the cook at the Epworth Daycare.

Rochelle was inherently generous, humble and giving. She would see a need and meet it, no matter if she had much or little to give. She lived her life by example, always doing for others. She loved life and the simple pleasures it gave; whether it be a great cup of coffee, the laughter of children, or the companionship of animals, she enjoyed it all. Her family was her proudest achievement, and the gift of her grandchildren was cherished above all.

She will be remembered by her children: Eric (Candace Brodie) Elsasser and Jesse (Emily) Elsasser; grandchildren: Addalynn, Paxtyn, Rayna and Loki; mother Patsy (the late Bob) Walker; father Donald (Reecie) Elsasser; sister Regan Garrison; step-siblings: Terrie Miles, Cindy Wright, Brenda (Ernie) Wallace and Mike (Nancy) Walker; niece Beth (Jason) Dorsey and nephew Adam Garrison.

Visitation will be held Monday July 10, 2017 at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel,347 West Center St., Marion from 4PM to 7PM; A funeral service will be Tuesday at the funeral home at 11AM with Chaplain Jeff Williams officiating; Burial will be in Marion Cemetery.

If so desired, donations may be made to the family to assist in honoring Rochelle’s life.

