Rose Marie Stallsmith Pearson, 89 of Richwood and former Sarasota, Florida resident for over twenty years, died Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at Milcrest Nursing Center in Marysville.
She was born February 26, 1928 in Marysville to the late Albert and Cora (Longshore) Saygrover. She was also preceded in death by her first husband Robert L Stallsmith and a brother, William Saygrover.
She was a Licensed Practical Nurse for over 60 years and she was of the Baptist faith. Rose loved to sew, and enjoyed quilting, and in her younger years enjoyed baking and playing the accordian. Rose could often be seen driving her little red Cougar.
She is survived by two sons, Dave (Doris) Stallsmith, LaRue; John (Danise) Stallsmith, Richwood; five grandchildren: Rob, Mike and Chad Stallsmith, Erin (Keith) Popovich and Jenny (Kevin) Thaxton, thirteen great-grandchildren and one great great grandson.
Graveside services will be held Saturday July 15, 2017 at 11:00 am at the Price Cemetery, Pastor Tim Peria will officiate.
Memorial gifts may be made to Kindred Home Hospice, 1199 Delaware Ave., Suite 102-A, Marion, OH 43302
Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com