Sandra “Sandy” Jordan, 76, formerly of Marion

Sandra “Sandy” Jordan, age 76 of Delaware passed away unexpectedly Friday afternoon, July 7, 2017 at Grady Memorial Hospital.

She was born on June 21, 1941 in Marion, Ohio to the late Harold and Rita (Coffee) Millisor and was the oldest of 14 children.

On May 28, 1960, she married her husband of 56 years Okey “Lucky” Jordan Jr. Sadly, Lucky passed away on December 22, 2016.

Sandy enjoyed going to garage sales every Saturday during the summer but spending time with her family and sitting outside on her deck was when she was happiest.

She is survived by her 5 children, Danny “George” (Nina) Jordan, Sue “Sis” (Keith) Breece, Char “Bear” Jordan, Okey “Oak” (Tammy) Jordan, and John “Pee-Wee” (Sherri) Jordan; treasured grandchildren, Danielle “Angel” (Bryan) Worth, Dustin “Bud” Jordan, Danielle “Dannie” (Jason) Cusick, and Katie Jordan; great-grandchildren, Mackenzie “Motor Mouth” Henry, Kailyn “Chunk” Worth and Jocelyn and Avery Cusick; brothers, Joe, Shawn and Scott Millisor; sisters, Shannon, Vickie, Mary, Kathy and Erin Millisor, April Emerson and Terry Smith; numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Sandy was also preceded in death by 3 sisters Diane Fox, Marguerite White and Susie Houseworth.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 12, 2017 from 4 – 8 pm at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive (formerly 1510 W. William Street), Delaware where services will be held on Thursday, July 13, 2017 at 10:00 am with Celebrant Don Lockwood officiating. Burial will follow in Greenmound Cemetery, Kilbourne.

Memorial contributions can be made to OhioHealth Hospice.

