Sarah Dean Wilson, 69, of Marion

Sarah Dean Wilson, age 69 of Marion, passed away on Thursday July 6, 2017 at the Marion General Hospital.

Sarah entered into this world on July 1, 1948 to the late John and Lucy (Greer) Collins, Sr. in Ruleville, MS. On December 20, 1969, she married Edward Wilson.

She graduated from Ruleville Central High School in Ruleville, MS and belonged to the Jehovah’s Witnesses in Marion, OH.

Sarah was preceded in death by her parents: John and Lucy (Greer) Collins, Sr; two sisters: Mary E. (Willie) Bolton and Julie L. (Willie) Winters; four brothers: Jessie (Alice) Collins, John Collins, Jr., Jefferson (Gustella) Collins and James (Edith) Collins.

Loves ones who will miss her are her husband: Edward Wilson; a son: Cedric D. Wilson of Marion,OH; three sisters: Estella (Robert-deceased) Mason of Galloway, OH, Betty (Frank) Downing of Marion, OH and Mary E. Smith of Forest Park, IL; one grandchild: Abreale Wilson; brother-in-laws: Willie (Thelma) Wilson of Chicago, IL, Henry (Shirley) Wilson of Westchester, IL, James Wilson of Americus, GA, Woodrow (Lilly) Wilson of Chicago, IL, Samuel E. (Barbara) Wilson of Chicago, IL, Harold (Elaine) Wilson of Americus, GA, Harry (Mary) Edwards of Wichita Falls, TX, Camilla (Bernice) Wilson of Americus, GA and Arthur Wilson of Americus, GA; a sister-in-law: Edith Logan-James of Hartford, NJ; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Friends and Family can come to honor Sarah’s life on Saturday July 15, 2017 starting at 1:30pm at the Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall, 2654 Harding Highway East, Marion, OH, with Bro. James E. Bright officiating. Burial will be announced at a later time.

She will truly be missed by her family and friends. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.